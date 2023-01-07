Each team turned in a dominant half in Saturday’s seventh-place game at the Kaminsky Classic.
Carl Junction outscored Neosho 30-13 in the first half, but the Wildcats had the last word with a 31-8 second half to earn a 44-38 win at Joplin High School.
The Bulldogs (5-8) made 11 of 23 shots in the first half, good for 48% shooting. They knocked down four 3-pointers in the second quarter.
Neosho, meanwhile, made just 5 of 21 attempts in the first half while scoring five points in the first quarter and eight in the second.
Fortunes changed after the half.
Neosho (10-4) made 12 of 22 field goals (55% shooting) in the second half and Carl Junction finished the game making 4 of 16 field goals and scored four points apiece in the third and fourth quarters. And the Bulldogs didn’t make a triple in the second half, while Neosho totaled three in the fourth quarter.
Carl Junction still led 34-25 after three quarters, but the Wildcats outscored the Bulldogs by 15 in the fourth.
Neosho also scored 22 points off 18 Carl Junction turnovers while giving it up just eight times. Isaiah Green tallied seven of Neosho’s 13 steals and had seven of the team’s 11 assists.
He scored a game-high 14 points, Carter Baslee scored 11 (with seven rebounds) and Kael Smith scored 10 points and had nine rebounds, three blocks and three steals.
Carl Junction’s Ayden Bard finished with 12 points and seven rebounds and Cooper Vediz added 10 points.
