NEOSHO, Mo. — Four single match victories weren’t enough as Neosho bowed to Ozark 37-21 in a boys dual wrestling match on Thursday.
Neosho won in the 165 pound class with Eli Zar pinning Lucas Campbell in 2:44 minutes. In the 190 class, Ulysses DeLeon pinned Johnny Williams in 1:33.
At 215, Everson Tomlinson defeated Ruben Arvizu 9-6 and at 285 Nico Olivares defeated Peyton Greer 6-1.
All other matches were either Ozark victories or Neosho forfeits.
