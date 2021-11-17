The Neosho boys basketball team continued to make positive strides under coach Zane Culp last season.
Neosho, which finished with a 13-13 overall record, appeared in their third consecutive district championship game.
While the Wildcats saw their season come to an end against Rogersville, Culp and Neosho are hungry for more this winter.
“We expect to go out and compete in every game,” said Culp, who enters his fourth season at the helm. “Our goal is to be over .500 and finally get over the hump after losing in the district finals three years in a row.”
With any new season, however, comes with turnover and Neosho will look to replace a talented senior class.
Landon Austin, Chase Flynn and Dalton Brodie all graduated last May. Austin, now playing at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, headlined that group after averaging a team-high 15 points and 3.3 assists per game.
Flynn was right behind as he added 12.1 points a night, and Brodie made his presence known on the glass. He led the team with nearly seven rebounds per game last season.
“Landon, Chase and Dalton left an inspiring legacy,” Culp said. “They went from winning zero games in junior high to being .500 their junior and senior years, along with two trips to the district finals, and winning the third most conference games in a season since Neosho joined the COC. They showed with hard work and dedication huge strides can be made in a short amount of time.”
But the cupboard is far from bare for the Wildcats.
Neosho returns two starters and five other returning players, led by 6-foot junior Isaiah Green. He led the team in points (eight), assists (2.5) and rebounds (4.7) last year.
“Isaiah is essentially the returning stat leader in every counting statistic,” Culp said. “We expect him to keep stuffing that stat sheet, while playing elite level defense.”
Also back are two other talented juniors in Carter Fenske and Brock Franklin.
“Brock will be our point guard this year,” Culp said. “We expect great leadership and tenacity from him after starting every game last year and lettering as a freshman. He’s our heartbeat on the floor and will expect great things out of him on both ends.
“Carter led us in 3s made last year and only averaged 11 minutes a game. We expect him to expand upon his offensive game and be a big scoring threat for us.”
The Wildcats will also look to receive contributions from returnees Kael Smith, Jared Siler, Carter Baslee and Michael Day.
Smith came on strong for Neosho late last season and provided big minutes. Culp noted he is slightly undersized, but compensates with tenacity and great skill around the basket.
Siler and Baslee will provide athleticism and toughness this year for the Wildcats. Culp expects both to surprise some people early in the year with their play.
And Day is expected to be a key weapon off the bench. Culp describes him as a player who has a high basketball IQ and sharp shooting ability.
Another name to keep an eye on is senior move-in K’dyn Waters, who is expected to add athleticism and lots of varsity experience to Neosho’s roster.
“I think our whole junior class as a whole has really embraced this opportunity to have a team full of juniors and one senior,” Culp said. “They attacked the offseason with urgency and won’t back down from challenges.”
Neosho officially kicks off its season at Aurora on Dec. 2.
“I think depth and athleticism will be our strengths,” Culp said. “We have guys that can do a lot of different things from handling the ball, running the floor, shooting the 3, taking people off the dribble and crashing the boards. The key will be buying into roles and the coaching staff figuring out how to fit all the pieces together each night.”
