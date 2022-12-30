NEOSHO, Mo. — It wasn’t the game the Wildcats wanted, but Neosho’s boys basketball team still showed up to play on Friday afternoon.
The Wildcats scored 22 points off turnovers and outscored Monett by 20 in the paint as Neosho earned a 54-41 win against the Cubs for third place in its Holiday Classic.
It was a nice bounce back win for the Wildcats, who suffered a 77-49 loss to Oklahoma’s Crooked Oak in the semifinals on Thursday.
“The guys came out with a lot of energy,” Neosho coach Zane Culp said. “We talked about how we thought we played very below our standards defensively last night, so we talked about every bucket they take better be the hardest bucket they’ve ever taken in their lives and they kind of clung to that and did a good job.”
Neosho (8-2) held Monett (5-6) scoreless for more than five minutes in the first quarter while the Wildcats went on a 21-0 run to lead by 16 after a quarter.
Michael Day scored eight points and Isaiah Green added five in that span and the Wildcats shot 77% (10-13) as a team in the first period.
It was still a 16-point game at the half, but the visitors made things interesting in the third.
The Cubs outscored the Wildcats 16-9 in that quarter and cut the deficit to seven points with a minute left.
Monett got back within seven when Blaine Salsman made two free throws for a 47-40 score with 3:10 left in the game, and then Young added another freebie to cut it to six.
Neosho kept Monett scoreless for the final 2:27, though. Kael Smith and Green combined for three free throws and Carter Fenske scored two layups to finish it off.
Monett turned it over 13 times in the game, including eight in the first quarter alone. Green had three steals for Neosho, and Carter Baslee and Smith each had two.
“A lot of those turnovers — I think maybe one was off a press, the rest were just digging in and playing really good half court defense,” Culp said. “Kael Smith really set the tone early; he poked away a couple balls, blocked a shot and dove on the floor. He’s one of our best players, he’s one of our leaders and to see him set the tone right off the bat like ‘This is what we’re doing today,’ that was really good to see.”
Neosho had three players score in double figures and two Wildcats notched double-doubles. Green led the team with 15 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds, Baslee had 12 points and 10 boards and Smith had 11 points and six rebounds. Day scored eight points off the bench.
Monett’s Salsman scored 16 and Jason Garner had 11 points and four assists. Isiah Meeks grabbed eight rebounds.
“The boys had a mission to win the finals so it’s kind of like a shrugged win but you take every win you can get and I’m proud of them for responding today,” Culp said. “It could have been really easy after last night and not as big a crowd to lay downn but I thought this was probably the hardest they’ve played in a while. To turn around and do that in a noon game makes me really proud of them.”
