CASSVILLE, Mo. — Paced by Kaden Cole's second place finish, the Neosho boys cross country claimed the team title at the annual Cassville Cross Country Invitational on Tuesday at Cassville Aquatic Park.
Neosho finished with a team score of 53 points, while Blue Eye (89) and Lamar (91) came in second and third, respectively. Carl Junction (92) and Cassville (155) round out the top five teams.
Cole finished the race with a time of 16:10 for the Wildcats. Blue Eye's Ryan Cardenzana won the individual title with a time of 15:55 and Carl Junction's Collin Emmert came in third with a time of 16:20.
The Wildcats featured six other runners in the top 30, including Carson Newell who placed 11th. Harry Slinkard came in 14th, Connor Jordon 22nd, Bryce Hall 25th, Gabriel Mabrey 29th and Brandon Doyle 30th.
Lamar's duo of Cameron Bailey and Jacob Morrison placed 19th and 21st, respectively.
The Bulldogs' had one other runner in the top 10, with Jack Lawson placing 10th. Cassville was paced by Caleb Leach, who finished 15th.
East Newton was led by Kelton Sorrell and Gabe Bergen who crossed the line in fourth and sixth. Southwest's Christian Long placed seventh, while teammate Caden Uthe came in ninth.
Julio Cruz of Monett placed fifth.
College Heights' Derrick McMillan, Rolen Sanderson and Caleb Quade finished 42nd, 43rd and 44th, respectively. McAuley Catholic's Phillip Motazedi came in 62nd.
On the girls side, Carl Junction won with a team score 39. Neosho came in second with 58, followed by Blue Eye (95), Cassville (103) and East Newton (105).
The Bulldogs' featured six runners in the top 20, led by Hannah Franks who came in seventh with a time of 21:01.
Blue Eye's Riley Arnold won the individual title with a time of 19:25, while Lamar's Kiersten Potter was the runner-up and Neosho's Riley Kemna came in third.
Also for Carl Junction, Ally Montez placed ninth, Sadie Burchett in 10th, Alexis Carpenter in 11th, Riley Briggs in 12th and Delaney Harris in 20th.
Neosho's Chloe Wood came in fifth, while teammate Bailey Miller finished in 13th.
Cassville was led by Jolie Evans and Annie Moore, who placed sixth and eighth, respectively. East Newton's top finishers were Alonna Eytcheson in 16th and Elizabeth Barratt in 17th.
College Heights' Jayli Johnson placed 17th. McAuley was paced by Kendall Ramsey, who finished 33rd.
