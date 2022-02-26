WILLARD, Mo. — The Neosho boys basketball team opened district play in style.
The fourth-seeded Wildcats outscored fifth-seeded Willard in all but one quarter en route to a 78-67 victory on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Class 5 District 6 tournament at Willard High School.
Neosho (17-10) faces a stiff challenge ahead, playing Bolivar in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
"We played a great team game tonight," Neosho coach Cody Culp said. "I'm so proud of our guys for showing up and just taking care of business. Our defense was outstanding on their big men tonight. I can't say enough about our effort."
K'dyn Waters hit three 3-pointers on his way to scoring a team-high 23 points to lead the Wildcats. Isaiah Green had a big game with 19 points, while Kael Smith contributed 15.
Carter Baslee rounded out those in double-digit scoring with 11 points for Neosho.
Leading Willard (14-13) was Trey Pulford with a game-high 25 points. Brett Hall had 16 points.
