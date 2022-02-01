CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The Neosho boys basketball team picked up a dominating 65-46 win over Carl Junction Tuesday night on the road.
The triumph lifts the Wildcats to 15-5 overall on the season and 2-1 in the Central Ozark Conference. Neosho has now claimed five straight contests.
K'dyn Waters poured in a game-high 26 points for Neosho, while Isaiah Green contributed 13. Carter Fenskee added eight points and Carter Baslee had six tallies.
"It was a great job by Carter Baslee playing tough strong defense tonight," Neosho coach Cody Culp said. "He had some huge stops and boards. Isaiah green had a double-double and really attacked the offensive glass to get us going in the second half.
"K’dyn does what he was always does. He scores in bunches and really kept us afloat while the game was close."
The Wildcats surged in front 24-10 after one and 31-19 at the break. Neosho put the game out of reach by outscoring 15-10 to build a 46-29 lead heading into the final quarter.
Josh Cory scored 22 points to pace the Bulldogs (4-15, 0-3 COC).
Neosho plays at Ozark at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Carl Junction will play at Willard at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.