PEA RIDGE, Ark. — The Neosho boys basketball team opened play in the Pea Ridge tournament on a high note.
The Wildcats (2-0) defeated Clarksville 52-46 to advance to the semifinals where they will play host Pea Ridge at 7 p.m. Friday.
Both teams traded scores to 12 after the first period, but Neosho took a 23-22 lead at the break. The Wildcats increased their lead to 37-32 thanks to a 14-10 third quarter.
A senior move-in, K'dyn Waters scored a game-high 23 points to pace Neosho. Waters hit a trio of 3-pointers from beyond the arc.
Carter Fenske added 13 points, while Isaiah Green chipped in nine.
"We played great defense to nail down the win in the fourth quarter," Neosho coach Zane Culp said. "K’dyn played great while handling the ball and scoring. Carter hit two huge threes in the fourth quarter to expand our lead. Isaiah, Brock Franklin and Kael Smith played great defense on their best players."
Phillip Taylor captured team honors for Clarksville with 20 points. Cody Qualls added nine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.