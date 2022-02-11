NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho boys basketball team continued to make history on Friday night.
With a 65-60 triumph over Branson, the Wildcats (16-6) guaranteed their winningest season since 2005.
Neosho, which led for the entirety of the game, improved to 3-2 in Central Ozark Conference play.
Senior K'dyn Waters fired in a game-high 30 points to lead the Wildcats offensively.
"K’dyn just keeps having one of the best seasons Neosho has seen in a long time," Neosho coach Cody Culp said. "He's just an unbelievable player. I'm so happy he’s on our team."
Carter Fenske also knocked down four 3-pointers en route to scoring 14 points for Neosho. Carter Baslee chipped in seven points as well.
"Huge night by Carter hitting huge shots all night long," Culp said. "I'm very proud of him to bounce back after Tuesday. Carter came through in a huge first half. He’s been so important to our team down the stretch."
Ethan Jones paced Branson with 20 points, while Kade Goodwin had 15.
Neosho hosts Webb City on Tuesday.
