NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho boys basketball team suffered a 63-50 setback to Republic on Tuesday night at home.
It was a Central Ozark Conference opener for both squads.
Ahlante Askew poured in a game-high 22 points to lead Republic, while Brenley Hagewood contributed 17. Devon McMillin chipped in eight points for the Tigers.
K'dyn Waters led Neosho (10-5, 0-1 COC) with 11 points. Isaiah Green and Kael Smith each had nine points apiece
Neosho hosts Willard on Friday.
