NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho boys basketball team held off a late-surge from Lamar to earn a 63-57 win on Tuesday night at home.
It was career win No. 50 for Neosho coach Cody Culp and guaranteed only the second winning record for the Wildcats since 2010.
Lamar jumped out to a 13-11 lead at the end of the first quarter, but Neosho finished out the first half with a 15-7 spurt to take a 26-20 advantage at the break.
The Wildcats extended their lead to 38-30 after the third quarter and held off a 27-25 surge from the Tigers in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.
K'dyn Waters, who hit four triples, finished with a game-high 31 points to lead Neosho. Kael Smith added 12 points, while Isaiah Green had seven.
"It was kind of an ugly win, but we played great defense through three quarters," Culp said. "K'dyn had a huge second half offensively and really carried us. I'm proud of Kael's tenacity. He had a great game on both ends."
Lamar (9-8) was paced by Mason Gastel with 13 points.
Neosho plays at Carl Junction on Feb. 1.
