WEBB CITY, Mo. — Neosho’s boys soccer team outlasted Webb City 2-1 in overtime Tuesday night on the road.

The Wildcats improved to 2-0, while the Cardinals fell to 2-1.

Juan Perez found the back of the net off a penalty kick to send Neosho home with the win. Byron Gomez accounted for the team’s other tally earlier in the game.

Alex Flores scored Webb City’s goal — tied the game at one apiece in the 75th minute.

Webb City takes part in the Parkview Tournament later this week while Neosho hosts Carthage next Tuesday.

