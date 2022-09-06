WEBB CITY, Mo. — Neosho’s boys soccer team outlasted Webb City 2-1 in overtime Tuesday night on the road.
The Wildcats improved to 2-0, while the Cardinals fell to 2-1.
Juan Perez found the back of the net off a penalty kick to send Neosho home with the win. Byron Gomez accounted for the team’s other tally earlier in the game.
Alex Flores scored Webb City’s goal — tied the game at one apiece in the 75th minute.
Webb City takes part in the Parkview Tournament later this week while Neosho hosts Carthage next Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.