CARTHAGE, Mo. _ The Neosho Wildcats boys track team followed up their Central Ozark Conference title last week by taking the top spot in the Class 5 District 6 meet Saturday at Carthage’s David Haffner Stadium.
The Neosho boys 4x400 meter relay team capped off a big day for the Wildcats by finishing first and helping Neosho overcome a one-point Nixa lead at the end of the meet.
Joplin finished third as a team at the district meet while Carthage came in eighth out of the nine-team field.
On the girls side, Joplin finished sixth, Carthage finished sixth and Neosho finished ninth.
“It came down to the last event today as well with Nixa having a one-point lead going into the 4x400 relay and our kids answered the call again and went out and won the 4x400 to seal the victory,” said Neosho boys track coach Randy Mustain. “It was a great day. Our kids battled through a lot of adversity. We competed hard and did some really good things.
"We had some kids hit some really huge PRs. Collyn Kivett hit a massive PR in the javelin and then broke our school record again ... with a 50.01- meter throw. We had Isaiah Green, a triple jump champion in the conference, and Jared Siler advancing in four events. Tyrese Hill is 100 meter and 200 meter conference champion, and his brother, Izaiah Hill was the 400 meter champion. All the sprint relays advanced with the 4x400 meter team capping the event with a big win.”
Logan Wilson, head coach of the host Carthage Tigers, said more than 400 athletes competed over about seven hours in dozens of different events, with the top four finishers in each event advancing to the sectional meet next Saturday at Evangel University’s John F. Kennedy Stadium.
“You’re going to see some all-state performances here,” Wilson said during the meet. “There are some of the best athletes in Missouri at this meet, and I feel like Southwest Missouri can compete against just about anybody in the state.”
Joplin sent athletes to sectionals in 21 events while Neosho athletes advanced in 14 events and Carthage in 13 events.
Several personal records were set at the event and some school records as well.
Mustain said Neosho senior Kivett “has pushed that javelin school record out over 15 feet this year. We're just super proud of our kids for the way they fought for a district title. We’re very blessed. This is the first time in 44 years, since 1979 that Neosho’s won a district title.”
Neosho senior Isaiah Green said he set a new personal record with his triple jump of 13.69 meters, or 44 feet 11 inches.
“I’ve been pretty decent in this," he said. "I've been getting better throughout the meets and throughout the years. It feels great. I'm ready to get up there. There’s going to be great competition. I’m ready to compete and move on to state. I made it to state last year in triple jump. I got ninth and the top eight medal.”
Joplin sophomore Phia Vogle qualified for sectionals for the first time in her career with a fourth place finish in the girls 100 meter dash.
She also ran in Joplin’s 4x100 meter relay team with junior Abigail Eckert, sophomore Abigayle Lowey and freshman Brylee Strickland that qualified for sectionals with a second place finish and on the 4x200 meter relay team that missed qualifying for sectionals by a fraction of a second, finishing fifth in that event.
“I’m feeling pretty awesome,” Vogle said. “I’ve recently gotten a lot better, and I've just kind of changed my mindset. I love track. The sport’s awesome and the friendships are great.”
Carthage senior Joey Hettinger, who is heading to college at the University of Central Missouri, finished first in the girls high jump and fifth in the long jump.
“My season’s been really good," she said. "I've pushed myself a lot more than I thought I would and my confidence has been really good in the end. “I have the right confidence today, and I just went and got first in the high jump. This meet’s going really well, I like how our team is cheering everyone on. Our team is actually doing really well.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.