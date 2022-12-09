Neosho defeated Providence 66-45 Friday to reach the boys’ basketball consolation championship of the Battle of the Ridge Tournament in Pea Ridge, Arkansas.
The Wildcats, who lost their opening game 55-51 to County Line (Logan County, Arkansas) on Thursday, will play for the consolation championship at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
Neosho moved out to a 29-21 lead at halftime and widened the gap to 49-27 after three quarters.
The Wildcats were led by Isaiah Green and Carter Baslee with 26 and 20 points, respectively.
Carter Keen topped Providence with 13 points.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.