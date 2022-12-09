Neosho defeated Providence 66-45 Friday to reach the boys’  basketball consolation championship of the Battle of the Ridge Tournament in Pea Ridge, Arkansas.

The Wildcats, who lost their opening game 55-51 to County Line (Logan County, Arkansas) on Thursday, will play for the consolation championship at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Neosho moved out to a 29-21 lead at halftime and widened the gap to 49-27 after three quarters.

The Wildcats were led by Isaiah Green and Carter Baslee with 26 and 20 points, respectively.

Carter Keen topped Providence with 13 points.

