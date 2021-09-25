EAST NEWTON, Mo. — The Neosho boys cross country team had yet another big day.
The Wildcats finished first with 48 points to claim the team title at the annual East Newton Cross Country Invitational on Saturday morning.
And Neosho showed its depth to edge the host Patriots. The Wildcats placed seven runners in the top-30 as Kaden Cole led the way in second with a time of 15:44.
Carson Newell came in 11th with a time of 17:32, while Connor Jordon placed 14th in 17:46. Harry Slinkard (17:58), Gabriel Mabrey (18:03), Bryce Hall (18:22) and Brandon Doyle round out Neosho's top runners in 19th, 23rd, 25th, 26th and 30th, respectively.
New Covenant Academy's Tanner Talley won the individual title with a time of 15:37.
East Newton was paced by Kelton Sorrell, who finished third with a time of 15:58. Gabe Bergen (16:33) and Chase Sorrell (16:42) placed fifth and sixth for the Patriots.
GIRLS
The Wildcats also had a solid showing on the girls side, placing second with 49 points. Republic took the team title with 34 points.
But leading the way for Neosho was Chloe Wood, who finished third in a time of 19:19. Riley Kemna was right behind in sixth with a time of 19:54 while Bailey Miller (21:33) placed 11th.
The Wildcats' Makenna Davis and Lakyn Prough placed 18th and 19th, respectively.
Parkview's Lilah Genel crossed the line with a time of 18:50 to win the race. Republic was paced by Mihane Nambara, who finished as the runner-up with a time of 18:57.
The Tigers also featured three other runners in the top 10, including Misora Nambara (7), Gracie Troester (8) and Kristin Probst (9).
Lamar's Kiersten Potter had a good showing, placing fourth with a time of 19:38.
East Newton finished fourth as a team with 107 points as the Patriots were paced by Alonna Eytcheson, who finished 10th with a time of 21:28.
