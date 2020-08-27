There’s a new addition to the Neosho football program that’s turning heads, and it comes in the form of a $900,000 field.
That means Neosho is no longer the only team in the Central Ozark Conference that lacks an artificial turf field. The project, paid for in full by donors, was completed in late July and available for use at the end of the first week of preseason practices.
The new look at Bob Anderson Stadium will debut in the Wildcats’ season opener against Republic on Aug. 28 — a matchup that will pit fourth-year Neosho coach Leon Miller against his predecessor and current Republic coach Dustin Baldwin.
“New turf on Bob Anderson Stadium will make an already awesome setting even more attractive,” Miller said. “The commitment of our community and district for all programs is a much-needed shot in the arm. Our maintenance staff has also done a lot of painting and cleaning that has made a world of improvement. This, along with future projects, will make Bob Anderson a first-rate facility that our community can be proud of for years.
“Our kids deserve quality facilities to train and prepare in, and this lets them know the hard work is appreciated. This also allows us to have a consistently great playing surface year-round for multiple uses.”
An experienced Neosho squad returns 25 lettermen from last year’s team that finished 2-8 and suffered a 27-6 loss to West Plains in the first round of district playoffs. Players returning include a trio of two-way starters in senior running back and linebacker Drayke Perry, senior tight end and linebacker Sam Sullivan, and senior offensive and defensive lineman Kaden Decker.
Miller said Decker and fellow returning letterman Jacob Fry, a senior tight end and linebacker, have assumed leadership roles since the start of the offseason.
“We will need all of our seniors and upperclassmen to provide a championship attitude and work effort to be successful,” Miller said. “Kaden Decker and Jacob Fry have provided excellent senior leadership for us this offseason. We have a large nucleus of kids from all grade levels who are very committed and consistent in their effort and desire to get better and make the team better.”
The 2020 season will also be Miller’s first season without a quarterback with the last name of Kelley.
Gavin Kelley handled the starting QB role in Miller’s first season at Neosho in 2017 before Gavin’s brother, Gage Kelley, became the starting signal caller for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Seniors Racey Shandley and Landon Kivett are expected to compete for the starting role in the weeks leading up to the 2020 season opener.
2020 SCHEDULE
Aug. 28 — Republic
Sept. 4 — at Webb City
Sept. 11 — at Carthage
Sept. 18 — Branson
Sept. 25 — at Nixa
Oct. 2 — Carl Junction
Oct. 9 — Ozark
Oct. 16 — at Willard
Oct. 23 — Joplin
2019 RESULTS
Ozark 21, Neosho 7
Neosho 21, Branson 14
Webb City 34, Neosho 6
Carthage 55, Neosho 0
Nixa 20, Neosho 6
Joplin 56, Neosho 21
Carl Junction 17, Neosho 6
Willard 28, Neosho 7
Neosho 34, Republic 28
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
West Plains 27, Neosho 6
“We tried to keep things as normal as possible while adhering to the protocols laid out for us. I think the fluidity of the information and opinions are frustrating at times. With the cancellations of team camps, jamborees, et cetera, you really don’t have a chance to get a read on where you are versus different competition. I think our athletes, parents and coaches have all done a great job through all of this, I think just the uncertainty weighs on you.”
2019 Record: 2-8.
Head Coach: Leon Miller.
Years in Coaching: 34.
Years at Neosho: 4.
Record at Neosho: 12-21.
Assistants: Erik Yoakam, Larry Perkins, Josh Yarnell, Randy Mustain, Denzil Davis, Tom Ellis, Nick Gariss.
Base Offense: Pro Multiple Back Sets.
Base Defense: 3-4.
RETURNING STARTERS/LETTERMEN
Kaden Decker, 235 sr. OL-DL; Jacob Fry, 175 sr. TE-LB; Brandt Gonzales, 175 sr. RB-LB; Landon Kivett, 145 sr. QB-DB; Connor Millikin, 215 sr. OL-DL; Hunter Morales, 130 sr. WR-DB; Drayke Perry, 210 sr. RB-LB; Racey Shandley, 165 sr. QB-OLB; Sam Sullivan, 200 sr. TE-OLB; Corbin Thomason, 160 sr. TE-OLB; Davincyl Alexander, 135 jr. RB-DB; Grant Campbell 245 jr. OL-DL; MArcus Duncan 175 jr. TE-DE; Seth Green 180 jr. OL-DE; Nick Harris 210 jr. OL-DL; Evan Haskins 140 jr. QB-DB; Logan Holmes 130 jr. RB-DB; Pete Houk, 175 jr. OL-DE; Tristen Landers, 210 jr. RB-LB; Talon Mitchell, 150 jr. RB-OLB; Kaleb Osborn, 210 jr. OL-DL; Noah Reed, 160 jr. RB-OLB; Eric Renner, 225 jr. OL-DL; Drsj Roby, 210 jr. OL-DL; Monrow Suldan, 215 jr. OL-DL.
