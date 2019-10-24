Neosho (1-7) attempts to snap a seven-game skid in its regular-season finale tonight at Republic (2-6).
The Central Ozark Conference contest kicks off at 7 at Republic High School.
The Wildcats come into tonight ranked seventh among eight teams in Class 4 District 6. Republic, meanwhile, is ranked fourth of five teams in Class 5 District 6.
Neosho is seeking its first win since a 21-14 triumph over Branson on Sept. 6. The Wildcats have since lost to Webb City, Carthage, Nixa, Joplin, Carl Junction and Willard.
Last week at Bob Anderson Stadium, Neosho saw Willard break a 7-7 tied with two touchdowns in the final 4 1/2 minutes of the second quarter to lead 21-7 at halftime. The Tigers added another touchdown in the second half en route to a 28-7 win.
Talon Mitchell led the Neosho offense with 54 yards rushing on 13 carries, while Perry tallied 41 yards on seven attempts. Quarterback Gage Kelley went 5-of-11 passing for 27 yards and was intercepted twice.
Republic has suffered setbacks in the past three weeks to Ozark, Webb City and Carthage. In a 54-34 loss to Carthage last week, Republic surrendered touchdowns on eight consecutive drives as Carthage erupted for more than 500 yards of offense.
Republic is scoring 30.8 points per game and surrendering 45.4 to opponents, while Neosho is scoring 9.3 and allowing 30.6.
Neosho has won five of its last six meetings with Republic, including a 17-13 triumph last season at Bob Anderson Stadium.
