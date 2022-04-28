NEOSHO, Mo. — They call it one of the most demanding positions on the field for a reason.
Neosho catcher Eli Zar certainly took a beating. The junior battled through taking a hard foul ball off himself early in the game to still produce offensively and make a difference for his team on the base paths.
In fact, Zar led off the sixth inning with a single. After advancing to second on a 5-3 groundout, he showed his base-running guile and slid in safely at third base after a ball got away from Branson catcher Heath Cole for a passed ball.
One pitch later, Zar showed some unlikely wheels for a catcher, sprinting home for a run after a pitch slipped underneath the knees of Cole and to the backstop.
Grit, determination and speed are good attributes to describe Zar.
“Eli Zar had a heck of a game behind the plate,” Neosho coach Bo Helsel said. “The hitting and the baserunning he did. Typically, you don’t run your catcher. But we had so many substitutions that we couldn’t send anybody out there. We let him stay and he proved why he is one of our best leaders we have out here.”
Zar’s run trimmed the Wildcats’ deficit down to three runs before Branson tacked on two more in the seventh inning to claim an eventual 7-2 victory in Central Ozark Conference action on Thursday night at Roy B. Shaver Field.
Neosho slipped to 11-12 and 0-7 in league play. But Helsel was looking at the positives afterward.
“I liked our fight late in the game,” Helsel said. “We hadn’t been challenging teams late in games, especially when we were down. I felt like we did that today, which is a positive. We hit it OK. (Collin Ross) was pretty good. He threw a lot of strikes and his curveball was pretty good. From the left side, you don’t see that very often.
“We had too many walks. You can’t do that and compete in the COC. But again, we limited big innings. They had a couple of two-run innings, but they could have blown it open there. We stayed in it.”
The Pirates, improving to 13-12 and 1-6 in the COC, snapped a seven-game skid with the victory.
“The schedule hasn’t been kind to us the last couple of weeks,” said Branson coach Kirk Harryman, who is a former Joplin baseball and softball coach. “I have been happy with how we have competed against really good teams. We are capable of doing some things. I was happy with how Collin threw the ball today. I thought he did a good job with the strike zone. We dominated the routine play. Offensively, we executed pretty well. I was really happy with our effort today.”
Nine-hole hitter Lance Strahan put Branson on top first with a two-run double out to left in the top of the second.
Neosho collected its first hit off Ross with one out in the third when Carson Williams doubled down the left field line. But Ross buckled down and struck out Wyatt Shadwick for the second out and forced River Brill to ground out to shortstop to get out of the inning.
Then in the top of the fifth, Branson plated two runs to double its lead. Carter Jenkins ripped an RBI single through the 5-6 hole and Javen Finkbone scored on a wild pitch.
The Wildcats trimmed the deficit to 4-1 when Wyatt Shadwick roped a line drive out to left field for an RBI single with two outs in the bottom half. After both teams traded scores in the sixth, Cole lined a two-run single out to right field to account for the final scoring for Branson.
Ross shined for the Pirates. The southpaw fanned eight batters and allowed one earned run on four hits through six strong innings of work.
“Collin is just Collin,” Harryman said. “When he’s getting all three pitches over — the fastball, curveball and his changeup — he can be a load. He’s pitched some big games for us and has competed well all year long.”
Cole and Strahan paced Branson’s offense with two hits apiece.
On the Neosho side, Carter Fenske navigated through 4 2/3 innings despite some control issues. The righty walked six and allowed four runs on four hits, but struck out four batters and was especially efficient up until the fifth.
The Wildcats offense was highlighted by Johnson, who led the way with two hits.
“That kid is a grinder,” Helsel said. “He works hard every day on his swing. He put two good swings on the ball.”
Neosho honored its four seniors: Williams, Reese Miller, Matt Velasco and Ryland Foster after the game.
“It’s my first senior class,” Helsel said. “I’ve known them for four years now. I pretty much coached them for the last three years — two years of JV and then varsity this year. I’m really tight with all of them. We don’t always go out and play our best, but I know they have given me everything they have this year.”
Neosho plays at Glendale at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
As for the possibility of running with Zar in the future, Helsel said there’s a chance his catcher will get another opportunity to make things happen with his legs.
“When you talk about big games in districts, you do everything you have to to win,” Helsel said. “Something like that, I definitely would have him run more.”
