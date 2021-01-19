NEOSHO, Mo. — The final match score was lopsided — Neosho 57, Carthage 10.
But some close matches in the lower and middle weights highlighted the annual Black and Blue Brawl inside the Wildcats' gymnasium.
Take the first five contested matches:
• At 120 pounds, Neosho's Landon Kivett scored a takedown with 20 seconds left to beat Carlos Reyes 11-10;
• At 126, Carthage's Kip Castor used a third-period escape for a 1-0 victory over Jonny Chrisco;
• At 138, Carthage's Eli Sneed, after giving up nearfall points early in the third period, got an escape with 11 seconds left and a takedown at the buzzer to beat Hayden Crane 5-4;
• At 145, Neosho's Eli Zar had a penalty point and escape in the third period to beat Davion King 4-2;
• And at 152, Carthage's Collyn Kivett got a takedown with two seconds left to beat Braxton Tate 3-2.
"Neosho has a strong team," Carthage coach Kenny Brown said. "We wrestled close, tight matches ... had a couple that I wish would have gone our way. Honestly I think both Neosho and Carthage for this dual always step up. Going back over 20 years, this has been a heated rivalry. Granted they've been putting it on us for several years, but my guys tend to always bring their best for Neosho, and I think Neosho brings some of their best, too."
"We won two of those but lost a couple as well," Wildcats coach Jeremy Phillips said. "I think those matches are a great learning opportunity for all our kids."
The Wildcats won five of the last six matches by pins from Trent Neece at 160 pounds, Cayden Auch at 170, Jacob Fry at 195, Eric Renner at 220 and Nikolas Olivares at 285.
Renner's fall came 13 seconds into overtime against Anthony DeLeon. Renner's escape and takedown gave him a 4-3 lead with 24 seconds left in the third period, but DeLeon tied the match on an escape with 11 seconds left.
Auch, the Wildcats' three-time state champion who wrestled up one weight class, logged five takedowns, two nearfalls and an escape before ending his match early in the second period.
"I never get tired of that," Phillips said. "I try to savor every moment he's on the mat."
"He's a great young man," Brown said. "Not just what he can do wrestling, he's a great young man, very respectful. He just goes out there and does his job and does it better than just about anybody in the state. Hats off to him for a great career. Hopefully he's able to get everything finished, become a four-time state champ and represent Missouri well at the Division I level."
Carthage's Luke Gall prevailed at 182 pounds with a 13-4 major decision. His points came on six takedowns and an escape.
Carthage forfeited three weight classes — two because of COVID-19 and one with a bacterial infection — and had two more starters injured. Neosho was without two starters.
"Anything bad that can happen just prior to wrestling one of our most-anticipated duals happens." Brown said. "I'm pretty much proud of everybody. Those matches that were tight, whether we won or lost, the boys wrestled hard. I love just seeing kids compete."
"We did well," Phillips said. "We have to learn and grow. Carthage is always well-coached. We know they have tough kids. There are some outcomes that we definitely would like to change the result. We have to wrestle the entire match is one of the biggest things ... be coachable throughout the match. They have to work a little harder while we're wrestling here and while we're in the wrestling room if we're going to change that result."
