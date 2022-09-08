SENECA, Mo. — The Neosho and College Heights Christian cross country teams competed at the 12th annual Seneca Invitational on Thursday at the Seneca Rodeo Grounds.
Cassville won the girls team title with 61 points. Neosho finished third with 66 points.
Lamar's Kiersten Potter won the individual title with a finishing time of 20 minutes, 38 seconds. Cassville was paced by Jolie Evans with a third-place finish in a time of 21:26.
Neosho's top finishers were Chloe Wood (fourth, 21:31), Riley Kemna (fifth, 21:54) and Lakyn Prough (11th, 23:35). Also competing for the Wildcats were Makenna Davis (32nd) and Isabella Mabrey (50th).
Jayli Johnson highlighted the Cougars' top performers. She finished seventh with a time of 23:18.
Jesalin Bever took 15th with a time of 24:35 as well for College Heights, while Madelynn Jordan was 30th and Madi Carson placed 39th.
On the boys side, Lamar captured the team title with 37 points. Neosho finished sixth with 130 points.
East Newton's Chase Sorrell won the boys race with a time of 16:43. The Tigers were paced by Cameron Bailey, Blaine Breshears, Quintin Webb and Pierce Heins, who all finished fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.
Corbin Goins and Gabriel Mabrey paced Neosho with 24th and 25th-place finishes. Also competing for the Wildcats were Corbin Ables (29th), Adam Farrell (34th), Brandon Cargile (38th), Christian Lindsay (44th) and Cannin Keena (52nd).
College Heights was led by Steven Calandro, who finished 51st. Teammate Colton McMillan took 53rd, while Josiah Thomas was 64th and William Porter finished 76th.
