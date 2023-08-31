NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Wildcats hung close with the Willard Tigers last week before coming up short in a 28-21 final.
After digging a 14-0 hole, coach Brandon Taute liked his team's mindset to stay positive and battle it out and give themselves a chance to win.
"They know that they should continue to work hard and get better every day and focus on ourselves and eventually good things are going to happen," Taute said.
Nixa was in a similar game, except on the other end of the result. The Eagles topped Webb City 14-7 in another dog fight from start to finish.
Taute wants his bunch to work on improving in Week 2 as they prepare for Nixa. He notices the size on both the offensive and defensive lines for the Eagles, as well as the skill players, being led by Spencer Ward at running back and being "one of the better safeties in the state."
"We just want to focus on ourselves and continue to get better," Taute said. "We're hoping to be able to play our best football come playoff time. So, it's one day at a time for us and if we can continue to execute better on Friday nights I think we will be in a good spot."
Coach wants to see fewer mental errors in order for that to happen. The execution will improve if there are fewer mistakes that the Wildcats can control. More keys to that will be playing soundly in assignments and fundamentals while protecting the ball on offense and forcing more turnovers on defense.
Neosho tallied 21 points against Nixa last year while allowing 65 in the loss. The Wildcats will look to limit those offensive numbers for the Eagles this go-round.
