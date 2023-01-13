Neosho and Willard met on Aug. 26 to kickoff their 2022-23 football season. They met again 20 Friday’s later back at Neosho High School — this time for a basketball game.
The Wildcats and Tigers tallied a combined 151 points on the gridiron for the second-most points in a MSHSAA game. On Friday night, they only mustered up 84 total points and 54 of them went to Neosho for a 54-30 win.
Neosho (12-4, 2-0 COC) rolled to victory behind junior Collier Hendricks’ shooting performance. Hendricks knocked down three 3-pointers in the second quarter and five for the entire game en route to an 18-point outing.
“I’ve been in a slump recently, so it’s kind of a coming out game,” Hendricks said. “My coaches have confidence in me. They know my whole life I’ve been a shooter. For this to be my breaking out of the shell game is really nice.”
His three triples in the second period could have been four. After catching a pass on the left wing, he pulled up and drilled his fourth-consecutive shot from outside but it was waved off for an offensive foul in the paint prior to the shot going in.
Hendricks’ hot shooting helped to spark the Wildcats after a slow start out of the gates. It was 10-4 in favor of Neosho after one quarter of play. Willard hung close throughout the second quarter but trailed 23-14 at intermission.
“I would say it started at the end of the first, start of the second when Collier hit all of those threes,” Neosho head coach Zane Culp said. “That was a big boost because we weren’t playing great offensively without that.”
The Wildcats proved to be too much for the Tigers (6-9, 1-1 COC) in the third stanza. After Willard opened the second half with the first basket, Neosho used the rest of that quarter to close on a 20-4 run.
That burst proved to be an insurmountable lead as Willard couldn’t overcome the 23-point deficit entering the fourth quarter. Neosho finished the game by winning all four quarters after an 11-10 fourth period.
“Any time you start 2-0 in the COC, you feel good about it,” Culp said. “You know they (Willard) scored 90 points Tuesday, and we just held them to 30. ... Our defense is our calling card because we’re not an offensive powerhouse.”
Isaiah Green finished with 16 points and dished the ball off three different times in the second half to set teammates up for easy layups, twice to Carter Baslee and once to Kael Smith. Baslee totaled 11 points for the game, Smith added seven and Carter Fenske chipped in the final 2 points.
Russell Roweton led Willard in scoring with 8 points.
The Wildcats topped Webb City to begin Central Ozark Conference play on Tuesday night. This was immediately following the Cardinals’ Kaminsky Classic championship win.
“It solidifies where we thought we were,” Culp said about his team. “We thought we underperformed in the Kaminksy Classic. You can say that but then you have to go prove it, and I thought we did by beating the Kaminsky champions.”
Willard had just opened conference play by tallying 90 points on their way to a win over Branson on Tuesday. Neosho allowed a third of that to the Tigers on Friday.
The Wildcats will host McDonald County on Monday night for their next game. On Friday, they will welcome undefeated Forsyth (14-0) to town.
