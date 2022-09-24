GRANBY, Mo. — The Neosho cross country teams performed well at the East Newton Invite on Saturday morning.
Neosho girls won the team title with 34 points. On the boys side, the Wildcats took second with 53 points, trailing only McDonald County (46).
In girls action, East Newton finished second with 51 points, followed by McDonald County (55) and Sarcoxie (72).
Spokane's Lily Hunsucker won the race with a time of 19 minutes, 21 seconds. Neosho had four individuals finish inside the top 20, led by Chloe Wood with a second-place finish in 19:56.
Riley Kemna was fourth, followed by Lakyn Prough in ninth and Makenna Davis in 19th to round out the Wildcats' top finishers.
Webb City's Brooke Collard and Aspen White placed 14th and 16th, respectively.
Behind McDonald County and Neosho in the boys standings was East Newton with 56 points. Reeds Spring (72) was fourth, followed by Webb City (150), Mount Vernon (154) and Spokane (176).
It was only fitting East Newton's Chase Sorrell won the race with a time of 16:17. Neosho flexed its depth with six runners finishing inside the top 25, headlined by Carson Newell's second-place finish in 17:32.
Newell's teammate, Gabriel Mabrey, was fifth. Also for the Wildcats, Adam Farrell took 15th, Brandon Cargile was 18th, Corbin Ables was 22nd and Christian Lindsay was 25th.
Webb City was paced by Ricardo Arrieta, who placed 25th.
