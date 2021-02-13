CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — The finals of the Class 3 District 6 wrestling tournament somewhat resembled a Neosho dual on Saturday.
The Wildcats had 10 wrestlers in the finals and ended up crowning nine champions en route to a first-place finish at the district tourney at Carl Junction High School. In total, the defending Class 3 team champions qualified 12 individuals to the sectional tournament at Willard High School, which will take place on Feb. 27.
“We definitely weren’t perfect, but I thought we stepped up again and wrestled well,” Neosho coach Jeremy Phillips said. “We had some big wins in the finals. The thing with us is we just have to wrestle every match all the way through. We have to avoid falling into our opponents’ match. At times today, we were somewhat fearful of making mistakes. … To sum it all up, we’ve got work to do and we have to be more consistent from match to match. We want to be wrestling at our best in four weeks.”
This year’s prep postseason features a different format due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wrestlers who placed top-four in district advance to the sectional round, where they’ll have to place top-three in order to qualify for the state tournament in Independence in early March.
Neosho, seeking a 10th state championship in 12 seasons, claimed the team title at the District 6 tourney with 231 points and was followed by Carl Junction (155), Willard (131), McDonald County (89) and Webb City (60). Hillcrest and Parkview tied for sixth place with 45 points apiece.
In the finals, Raymond Hembree was the first Wildcat to claim a title by pinning Carl Junction’s Lukas Walker in 27 seconds at the 106-pound weight class. Landon Kivett (120) followed with a first-period fall over Webb City’s Colton Taylor, and then Hayden Crane (132) picked up a fall in overtime against McDonald County’s Levi Smith.
Neosho later crowned champions at four straight weight classes, with Eli Zar (145) pinning Carl Junction’s Cole Stewart, Trent Neece (152) edging Willard’s Timothy Stevens by a 3-2 decision, three-time state champion Cayden Auch (160) pinning Willard’s Ryder Heimbach and Eric Holt (170) downing Willard’s Calvin Stanford by an 8-0 major decision.
Defending state champion Jeremiah Larson (195) and Jacob Fry (220) were the final two Neosho grapplers to win gold, as Larson picked up a first-period fall over Webb City’s Jacob Ott and Fry earned a 2-1 decision over McDonald County’s Sam Murphy.
“We have 12 guys going to sectionals, and we want all of them to be at the state tournament two weeks later,” Phillips said. “As long as we keep our targets in front of us and we’re hunting down what we want, then we’ll be in good shape.”
Other sectional qualifiers for Neosho were runner-up Jonathan Chrisco (126), third-place Nathan Copeland (138) and fourth-place Wyatt Black (113).
It was also a productive district tourney for the host team Carl Junction, which had six finalists and finished with 12 sectional qualifiers.
“I was proud of all our kids,” CJ coach Mike Frizzell said. “They really stepped up this morning and did what they had to do to qualify for sectionals. That was the main plan today. But my only critique is we have to finish. I thought we had too many kids make it to their placement matches and come up short.”
Jesse Cassatt, seeking to become the second two-time state champion in Carl Junction history, was the Bulldogs’ lone champion after securing a 9-2 decision over Webb City’s Roger Carrancoat 182 pounds.
“Jesse comes out and does what Jesse does,” Frizzell said. “He has the heart of a champion and does what he has to do to win matches. He’s just a machine when it comes to him wrestling on his feet. He’s relentless and pushes the pace. It’s what won him a state championship last year.”
Other sectional qualifiers for Carl Junction were runners-up Walker, Max Matthews (113), Dexter Merrell (138), Stewart and Kameron Bennett (285), third-place finishers Dylan Frazier (126), Lucas Watkins (152), Chance Benford (170) and Brennan Carey (220), and fourth-place finishers Keaton Colburn (120) and Cayden Bollinger (195).
Blaine Ortiz (113) and Jayce Hitt (285) highlighted the day for McDonald County with individual titles.
Blaine Ortiz, the younger brother of former McDonald County state champion Oscar Ortiz, claimed a second-period fall in the finals over Matthews before Hitt pinned Bennett in the second period.
McDonald County had seven sectional qualifiers overall. Smith and Murphy both placed second, while Victor Lopez-Sebastian (106), Cross Spencer (138) and Alexis Molina-Cruz (160) each placed fourth.
“Not a whole lot of matches today, but that’s just due to the number of schools at each district tournament this year,” McDonald County coach Josh Factor said. “I was very pleased with our performance overall. I mean, we qualified seven of the nine wrestlers we brought here. So that’s something to look forward to over the next two weeks.”
Webb City had six wrestlers punch tickets to sectionals, with Taylor, Carranco and Ott each placing second, Brayden Hollingsworth (160) taking third, and Dominic Boles (132) and Jackson Ward (170) each placing fourth.
