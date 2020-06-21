The Neosho 16U baseball team jumped out to a large lead early, scoring in every inning on the way to a 15-3 win in four innings over the Northeast Prospects-Moore on Sunday in the 5 Tool Classic tournament at Joe Becker Stadium.
Neosho opened with two runs in the first inning before nine runs crossed the plate in the top of the second frame to build an 11-1 advantage. Neosho added a run in the third and three more in the fourth.
“This has been great,” Neosho coach Chris Paullus said. “This is our third weekend to be able get out here to play some ball, and we are finally starting to knock the rust off a bit. The guys came out and hit the baseball today. We finally got a few practices under our belt, too, so its just been awesome for everybody. This was the first game we have started with a lead all summer. The boys just executed and played well.”
River Brill got the scoring started in the top of the first for Neosho when he came around to score on a Wyatt Shadwick single. Shadwick came around to score later in the inning when Carter Fenske reached on an error to make the score 2-0 after a half an inning played.
Prospects-Moore got on the board in the bottom half of the first on an RBI double from Corbin Beal to trim the lead to 2-1.
Neosho opened the floodgates with a nine-run second inning. Christian Garcia doubled home a pair of runs as the sixth hitter to reach the plate in the inning to push the lead to 4-1. Reece Miller followed up with a two-run single to right-center, and after a pair of walks followed by a pitching change, Neosho’s Carter Baslee ripped a bases-loaded double to left to score three runs and push the advantage to 9-1.
Shadwick doubled in a run in the next at-bat before later scoring on an error to make the score 11-1.
“We capitalized on their mistakes,” Paullus said of his team’s high-scoring output in the second. “They made a couple of errors and we were able to keep the pressure on them. The guys were aggressive at the plate, doing everything I asked of them. They just played well.”
Prospects-Moore added a run in the bottom of the second and Neosho added a single tally in the third on an RBI single from Harrison Slinkard. Prospects-Moore used an RBI single from Alec Davis in the bottom half of the third to cut the lead to 12-3.
Neosho put the game out of reach in the fourth thanks to a two-run triple from Baslee and an RBI single from Shadwick.
“(Baslee) has come into his own this summer,” Paullus said. “He is about four inches taller than he was in the spring and put on about 10 pounds. We put a new bat in his hands and he has just been delivering for us.”
Eli Zar earned the win for Neosho, allowing three runs in four innings.
“He did a great job,” Paullus said. “Last weekend was his first time pitching in a game. He just stepped up and delivered. He threw strikes and our defense backed him up. That is all I can ask.”
Neosho, which finished 3-1 on the weekend, closed its tournament out with a 10-2 win over the 417 Yankees at Joe Becker Stadium.
Carson Williams pitched five innings, earning the win after allowing two runs on four hits. He struck out three and walked one.
Brill doubled and tripled, tallying two RBI and two runs scored, as well as a stolen base. Trent Neece finished with two hits, including a triple, scored a run and drove in one.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.