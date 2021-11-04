Call it a five-peat for the Neosho soccer team.
The top-seeded Wildcats (14-4) topped second-seeded Bolivar 3-1 in the Class 3 District 6 championship game on Thursday night at Bolivar High School.
Neosho, which captured its fifth consecutive district title, advances to the state quarterfinals. The Wildcats meet Glendale (24-3) on Nov. 13 with a time and site yet to be determined.
“It was great to win tonight and earn our fifth straight district title,” Neosho coach James Carter said. “Obviously, the whole thing starts with incredible players past and present, who have made our program so special. We are also very fortunate to have school administrators, teachers and soccer community in Neosho that has supported us for every minute.
“They are truly one of a kind. I consider myself very blessed to be a part of something so special.”
Juan Perez, a junior, paced Neosho with a pair of goals. Senior Gabriel Zapete found the back of the net for the Wildcats’ other tally.
The Liberators finishes their season with a 17-6 record.
