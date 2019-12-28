NEOSHO, Mo. — The host Neosho Wildcats earned a trip to the championship round of the Neosho Holiday Classic after defeating Huntsville, Ark., 63-45 in the Black Bracket semifinals on Friday.
The Wildcats (7-3) trailed by a basket after the first quarter before locking down the Eagles (9-3) defensively over the second and third periods to build an insurmountable lead en route to the win.
“Our defensive effort was great, but we were also really aggressive at getting to the hole,” Neosho coach Zane Culp said. “That opened up outside shots for us. I think we had seven turnovers in the first quarter and had seven for the rest of the game, which was important for us, as well.”
Neosho takes on Bentonville in the Black Bracket championship game at 5 p.m. today in the final day of the 65th annual event.
“It’s a big deal because I don’t think we have played in the championship round since 2004 or 2005,” Culp said. “I am excited for the guys because this chance doesn’t come around that often. I am proud of them and glad they get to experience it.
“I think the third day (of the tournament) is going to show which team is a little tougher. We will have to keep playing aggressive and limit turning the ball over (against Bentonville). If we keep playing great defense and taking great shots one possession at a time, I think we will be right there at the end.”
Trailing 12-10 after the opening stanza, Neosho combined to shoot 12-for-20 from the field in the second and third quarters, while holding Huntsville to a dismal 3-for-13 shooting. The result: the Wildcats outscored the Eagles 37-12 to take an insurmountable 47-24 lead into the fourth.
“We may not be able to hit shots everyday, but if we keep playing defense, it will turn into offense,” Culp said. “We were getting stops, and it was really giving us confidence to play more freely on the other end.”
Mason Gammons gave Neosho a 15-14 lead early in the second period when he knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key, and Dalton Brodie followed it up with an old-fashioned three-point play at the 4:45 mark to push the advantage to 18-14.
The Wildcats ended the second quarter on an 8-3 run with Gammons sinking two shots from the perimeter before Landon Austin knocked down a mid-range pull-up jumper with three seconds left to make the score 30-19 at the intermission.
Austin led the charge in the third, scoring 10 of his game-high 18 points in the quarter, including a driving score with less than four minutes to play to put the Wildcats up 20, 43-23. After a layup by Chase Flynn, Austin gave Neosho a game-high 24-point lead with another driving score off a turnover.
Neosho shot 61 percent from the field (22-36) in the win, and limited Huntsville to 37.5 percent shooting (12-32). The Wildcats dominated in the paint, outscoring the Eagles 32-8.
Aside from his team-leading 18 points, Austin also led Neosho with five assists and added three rebounds. Gammons finished with 11 points, with three makes from the perimeter, and tied Sam Cook, who scored nine, with five rebounds for a team high. Flynn finished with nine points and four rebounds.
Kent Mayes led Huntsville with 11 points and three rebounds, while Hunter Davidson added nine points, who assists and two rebounds.
Huntsville takes on East Newton in the third-place game at 11:30 a.m.
