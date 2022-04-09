COMMERCE, Okla. — In the childhood town of former major-league icon Mickey Mantle, Neosho's baseball team was victorious in the tournament that bares his name.
The Wildcats downed Haskell (Okla.) 3-1 on Saturday afternoon to capture the Mickey Mantle Classic title.
Neosho is now 9-3 on the season. The Wildcats also defeated Grove 2-1 and Wichita Home 5-4 on Friday in the tourney.
Haskell drew first blood in the contest as Peter Turner collected an RBI single in the top of the fourth.
But Neosho answered right back.
In the bottom half of the inning, Carter Baslee drove home Quenton Hughes with an RBI one-bagger to tie up the game. Matthew Velasco ripped an RBI double to left field to give the Wildcats a 2-1 advantage.
Wyatt Shadwick then scored on a fielding error in the fifth, which proved to be more than enough breathing room for Neosho's pitching staff.
On just 69 pitches, Kael Smith hurled six strong innings for the Wildcats, scattering one run on four hits. He struck out five batters and issued one free pass.
Shadwick came on in the seventh and posted a zero to notch the save.
Baslee and Velasco finished with two hits apiece to pace Neosho's offense.
For Haskell, Brady Neal took the tough-luck loss. He allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits through six innings of work.
Lucas King collected two of the Haymakers' five hits.
Neosho returns to regular-season and COC play at home against Republic at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
