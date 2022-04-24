NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho baseball team finished play on Saturday afternoon at the First State Community Bank Paul Dudley Memorial Wood Bat Tournament in Lebanon.
Neosho (11-10) topped Lebanon 4-2 and suffered a 5-1 setback to Camdenton in the third place game.
A sophomore, Quenton Hughes posted a complete-game performance to lead the Wildcats past the Yellowjackets in game one.
Hughes only needed 98 pitches to complete seven innings. He allowed two unearned runs on seven hits and fanned three batters while walking just two.
Neosho fell in an early 1-0 hole, but responded with a big third inning to take a 3-1 advantage. Wyatt Shadwick came across on a passed ball to start the scoring, while Hughes ripped an RBI single to drive in Eli Zar.
Carter Baslee capped the inning with an RBI one-bagger to bring home River Brill. Then in the fifth, Carter Fenske collected an RBI single to account for the Wildcats final scoring.
Neosho amassed 10 hits in game one. Not just a big day on the mound, Hughes led the way with three hits.
Brill scored twice and had a hit as well for the Wildcats.
Cole Dustin took the loss for Lebanon. He allowed all four runs (charged with only one) on eight hits through five innings of work.
Gavin Smith, Zack Stewart and Bennett Schnitzer paced the Yellowjacket offense with two hits apiece.
Neosho returns to Central Ozark Conference action with Carthage at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
