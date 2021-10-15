NEOSHO, Mo. — It was a night full of joy, bell-ringing and tears as the Neosho Wildcats captured their first win of the season in a 21-14 triumph over the Willard Tigers Friday night.
“This was my first win of my high school career,” Neosho junior Jared Siler said, holding back tears. “It’s just amazing. I’m feeling so many things right now.”
Siler was the engine of the Wildcats’ offense on the chilly October evening, rushing for over 160 yards and scoring all three of Neosho’s touchdowns.
“The game-winner was my favorite,” Siler said. “I took the ball to the right, hit the hole and followed by linemen into the end zone. It was crazy.”
Both offenses mirrored each other throughout the whole game, with Neosho scoring a touchdown in the first quarter, Willard scoring a touchdown in the second, Neosho scoring again in the third and then Willard tying the game up at 14-14 in the fourth.
Overall, the night was highlighted by strong defensive play on both sides of the ball, starting with a Willard interception just one minute into the game and putting the Tigers at their own 33-yard line.
For the Wildcats, it was interceptions, sacks and fumble recoveries that set the tone on defense. Neosho’s Yost Lane was all over the field, getting numerous pass break ups and making big plays. On one play he intercepted Willard before coughing up a fumble that was recovered back by Willard.
Senior Duncan Marcus notched two key sacks while senior Andrew Rupert got a quarterback takedown, and junior Christian Williams recovered a fumble from a Willard high snap. They all contributed to a big night for the unit.
“The defense played an unbelievable game,” Taute said. “To see our kids respond to bad situations, which we’ve been preaching all year, they absolutely did that tonight and I’m so proud of them.”
The unit’s biggest test however, came in the final minutes of the game. After Siler ran in his third touchdown from six yards out, the Wildcats held a 21-14 lead. and after both teams had combined for a whopping 15 drives that ended in punts or turnovers, the game appeared to be over.
With Willard getting the ball back deep in their own territory and less than two minutes left, the Wildcats knew they just had to hold on for four more downs. The Tigers made a a few big plays, and were aided by two key penalties from Neosho, found themselves at the 5-yard line with just 10 seconds left.
A Neosho sack coupled with a false start penalty put the Tigers at the 11-yard line with just two seconds and one play left to try and send the game into overtime.
With the crowd and both teams on the edge of their seats, the ball was snapped and Willard quarterback Russell Roweton launched the ball into the end zone where it fell incomplete.
The celebration ensued as the Wildcats got their hard-earned win.
“We knew we had to win that drive to win the game,” Lane Yost said, “and we came out with the win. I’m so proud of our guys. I’m glad we could do that altogether, as a team.”
“For our kids to respond in that environment, nerves, crowd going wild, it’s just a huge testament to their character,” Taute said. “This win is huge. It’s been a long time since they’ve won. I think it will be good things for the program, and whatever happens down the stretch, this win will be what we look back on.”
