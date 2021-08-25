Former Joplin High School assistant football coach Brandon Taute enters his first year as the head coach for the Neosho Wildcats heading into the 2021 campaign.
Taute, an offensive coordinator at Joplin the last six seasons, assumes a Neosho team that’s coming off an 0-10 campaign and has won two games in the previous two years.
“A new season is a fresh start and a clean slate,” Taute said. “We’ve got a bunch of new people. We’re still trying to get to know everyone, get acclimated to the community, the kids and the coaches. So just familiarizing everyone with one another has been a big focus, and it’s going well. We have a fantastic group of kids and coaches that have bought into what we’re trying to build.”
Speaking of new, Taute aims to implement a spread offense at Neosho similar to the one he utilized at Joplin — a team that sported one of the most potent offenses in the Central Ozark Conference in the past two years. It will be a significant change for a Neosho program that featured a hard-nosed, ground-and-pound offensive identity in its previous four seasons under coach Leon Miller.
“Spread means a lot of things obviously, but it will be multiple personnel groupings and things like that,” Taute said. “Just trying to put our best guys on the field and put them in situations to be successful. I think the kids are excited to fly around and play a little faster than they’re used to.”
The Wildcats’ personnel will feature 17 returning players who have significant varsity experience. and headlining the group is senior outside linebacker and wide receiver Marcus Duncan, who was an all-conference performer on defense a season ago.
The other key returners: seniors Seth Green (OL), Evan Haskins (QB), Pete Houk (OL-LB), Tristan Linders (OLB-FB), Talon Mitchell (RB-OLB), Noah Reed (DB-RB), Eric Renner (OL-DL), Landon Werneke (WR-DB) and Logan Whetzell (WR-DB); juniors Carter Baslee (OL-DL), Jeremiah Cobb (LB), Isaiah Green (WR-DB), Aidan Howell (WR-DB), Collyn Kivett (OLB-WR), Nico Olivares (OL-DL) and Jared Siler (RB-OLB); and sophomore Quenton Hughes (QB).
“A lot of these kids have played varsity football before,” Taute said. “So that experience is invaluable. It’s a completely different system, and they’re going to have to learn how to play in space more than they’re used to. But just to have kids that have been on the field and under the lights on Friday nights, it’s huge in the transition.”
Haskins and Hughes will be vying for the starting role at quarterback. Taute said both have impressed so far.
“Evan is just a great leader, and he’s been one of the guys we’ve kind of leaned on already to help get us going in the right direction,” Taute said. “Quenton is a younger player who has done a great job this summer as well. So we like what we have at that position, for sure.”
2021 SCHEDULE
Aug. 27 — at Republic
Sept. 3 — Webb City
Sept. 10 — Carthage
Sept. 17 — at Branson
Sept. 24 — Nixa
Oct. 1 — at Carl Junction
Oct. 8 — at Ozark
Oct. 15 — Willard
Oct. 22 — at Joplin
2020 RESULTS
Republic 21, Neosho 0
Webb City 45, Neosho 0
Carthage 42, Neosho 7
Branson 49, Neosho 15
Nixa 51, Neosho 0
Carl Junction 41, Neosho 6
Ozark 31, Neosho 7
Willard 27, Neosho 20
Joplin 48, Neosho 0
DISTRICT PLAYOFFS
Ozark 40, Neosho 7
