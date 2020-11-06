After senior Carlos Hernandez had perhaps the game of his life to lift Neosho to its fourth consecutive district title on Tuesday night, Wildcats coach Brady Carter was surrounded by his assistants Steve Schnackenberg and Ludin Gonzalez reflecting on what had just happened.
“I was like ‘That’s something Carlos will never forget,’ ” Carter said. “He will tell his kids about that, probably tell his grandkids.”
Hernandez came through in the clutch twice and knocked in an improbable 40-plus yard goal in overtime to give the Wildcats (18-1) a thrilling 3-2 victory over second-seeded Webb City (8-16) in Class 3 District 12 championship.
“It was pretty neat,” Carter said. “You do this job for a lot of reasons, but when you have days like that, it makes it pretty special.”
Neosho advanced to the sectional round and is set to entertain District 11 champion Bolivar (10-10) today at 2 p.m. at Bob Anderson Stadium.
“If you make it to this point in the playoffs, everybody is good,” Carter said. “It’s hard to get to this level of play. I think they are a good team and a strong team, but as I have said all year long, people really have to figure out how to match up with us more than I feel like we have to match up with other people.”
Both teams haven’t faced each other since Sept. 29, 2018. The Wildcats have won 15 straight games since a 1-0 loss to Class 4 state qualifier Ozark on Sept. 11.
Neosho placed fourth in Class 3 last year and put together 18 wins as the Wildcats made the Final Four for the first time in program history. Bolivar is a district champion for the first time since 2011, defeating Willard 1-0.
The Wildcats have outscored their opponents 101-14 this season while pitching 11 shutouts. Senior Robledo has a team-high 26 goals while sophomore Juan Perez and senior Carlos Estrada have 14 and 11, respectively.
Today’s Neosho-Bolivar winner will play Lebanon (17-8) or Glendale (15-4) in a quarterfinal game on Tuesday.
“If we play the way I know we can play and play our style and think tactically, I think we will be in good shape,” Carter said. “But anybody that gets to this point is good.”
