For the second consecutive year Neosho has reached the quarterfinals of the MSHSAA Class 3 Boys Soccer Championships.
Coach James Carter's Wildcats have home field advantage for today's match against Helias Catholic. Kickoff is 2 p.m. at the Carver Athletic Complex.
Neosho (17-7) is 5-2 at home this season and has won eight of its last nine games. The Wildcats have won their three postseason matches by shutouts — 2-0 over McDonald County and 1-0 over Webb City in the district tournament and 2-0 at Willard in the sectional round on Wednesday night.
The Crusaders (9-15-1) lost their last five regular-season matches, but they romped through the district tournament — 8-0 over Warrensburg and 6-1 over Camdenton — and edged visiting Glendale 2-1 at home in the sectional match. Helias is 0-8 in true road matches.
Carlos Estrada scored both Neosho goals against Willard, and goalkeeper Kayden Wood registered his 10th shutout. Neosho also won the season series after the teams split two regular-season meetings in early October when each team won at home — Neosho 1-0 and Willard 5-3.
The Wildcats average 2.8 goals this season and allow 1.7. Helias' totals are 2.2 goals for and 2.8 goals allowed.
Neosho is in the state tournament for the third straight year. Last year the Wildcats beat Parkview 2-1 before losing to Glendale 6-2. The Wildcats lost to Republic 5-2 in their state opener in 2017.
Today's winner advances to next weekend's semifinals in Fenton to play the winner of the match between Grain Valley (15-4-3) and Platte County (24-1).
