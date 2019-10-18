NEOSHO, Mo. — Garrett Rice and Reece Dawson accounted for two touchdowns apiece as Willard upended Neosho 28-7 on Friday night in Central Ozark Conference action at Bob Anderson Stadium.
The Tigers (3-5) snapped a 7-7 tie with two touchdowns in the final 4 1/2 minutes of the second quarter to lead 21-7 at the intermission.
Rice scored on a four-yard run to put Willard ahead with 4:32 left in the half, and Dawson hit Aye with a 38-yard scoring strike with 44 seconds on the clock.
Dawson and Noah Pfeifer connected for a 17-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for the only score in the second half.
Rice's 20-yard run gave Willard a 7-0 lead late in the first quarter.
Neosho (1-7) tied the game three minutes into the second quarter on Drayke Perry's 21-yard run and Dav Anderson's extra point.
Talon Mitchell led Neosho with 54 yards rushing on 13 carries, and Perry gained 41 yards on seven attempts. Gage Kelley completed 5-of-11 passes for 27 yards and had two interceptions.
Dawson completed 11-of-21 passes for 207 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Pfeifer and Aye had two receptions apiece for 45 and 44 yards, respectively.
The Wildcats close regular-season play next Friday at Republic.
