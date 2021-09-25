NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho Wildcats fell to the Nixa Eagles on a rare Saturday night game, with the Eagles winning 54-20 at Bob Anderson Stadium.
The Wildcats drew first blood on the cool fall night as quarterback Quenton Hughes hit Jared Siler for a huge 64-yard touchdown on their first drive of the night. The extra point was good and it would be the start of big nights from both Hughes and Siler.
The Wildcats kept up their impressive start when Isaiah Green intercepted Nixa’s Connor Knatcal. Neosho now had an opportunity to double up on the Eagles less than three minutes into the game. But despite strong runs from Siler, Neosho couldn’t capitalize and turned the ball over on downs near midfield.
The Eagles recovered from their early turnover with a quick drive that ended with Knatcal throwing a 53-yard touchdown to Rylan Michel. The extra point was no good.
Neosho had a promising drive leading into the second quarter, nearly reaching Nixa’s red zone thanks to a wild catch from Kivett Collyn that was fumbled and recovered by his offensive lineman, Carter Jayden.
However, back-to-back holding penalties caused the drive to fizzle out, and Neosho punted in result.
Siler continued to plow his way through the Eagles defense, and multiple Wildcat receivers had big catches before halftime, including Isaiah Green who was playing both offense, defense, and special teams for much of the night. Green finished with over 65 yards receiving, plus his interception and a solid kick return in the third quarter.
The Eagles scored on three of their four second quarter drives, including an 11-yard run from Spencer Ward as well as receptions by Jayden Antonelli for four yards and Kael Combs for seven yards. Nixa held a 27-7 lead heading into halftime.
“We are continuing to get better, playing much better on defense, getting big stops,” Neosho head coach Brandon Taute said. “We moved the ball really well. We just have to be able to finish drives.”
The Nixa Eagles received the second half kickoff, but the Wildcats forced a quick three and out to get the ball back.
Nixa returned the favor, forcing a punt of their own. The Eagles took advantage of the short field as quarterback Connor Knatcal hit Rylan Michel for a 27-yard touchdown. It marked Knatcal’s fourth and final touchdown of the evening and Michel’s second.
Both teams exchanged punts and the Eagles intercepted the Wildcats at Nixa’s 10-yard line, once again stalling a drive that saw more strong runs from Siler and catches from Cade Camerer and Franklin Brock.
Nixa ended the quarter with a 3-yard touchdown run from Spencer Ward, but the extra point was no good.
Entering the final frame, the Wildcats found themselves back in Nixa territory and, this time, were able to capitalize as Siler hit a hole and went 20 yards on a run that ended in the end zone. The extra point was no good.
As the final minutes ticked down on the evening, Nixa got into the end zone two more times, once on a 7-yard run from Ward and again on a 2-yard run from Casen Hammitt.
With under two minutes to go in the game, Neosho’s Franklin Brock ended the night in a similar way to how the Wildcats had started it, taking a pass from Hughes for a 60-yard touchdown. The extra point was good, bringing the game to its eventual final score.
“I want us to continue to get better, the season is only half over, and we want to be playing our best ball by week 10,” Taute said. “The kids are starting to buy into the culture and we are starting to see the results of that.”
Neosho plays at Carl Junction next Friday at Bulldog Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.