REPUBLIC, Mo. — The Neosho football team suffered a 63-48 setback to Republic in Central Ozark Conference action Friday night on the road.
Republic improved to 2-2, while Neosho fell to 2-2.
Neosho opened the game with a 7-0 lead on a 67-yard touchdown pass from Quenton Hughes to Isaiah Green with 10:36 to play in the first quarter. Republic cut the score to one after a 51-yard TD run from Wyatt Woods at the 9:55 mark in the quarter.
The PAT was no good.
The Tigers pulled in front 13-7 on a 3-yard TD run from Connor Sandridge at the 5:34 mark in the first period. Then with 11:19 to play in the second quarter, Woods added a 12-yard TD run to increase Republic’s lead to 14 points.
Neosho answered right back. Hughes found Green with a whopping 82-yard TD pass to trim the deficit to 21-13 with 11:02 to play in the quarter.
But Republic pulled ahead 28-13 on a TD run from Kanon Krol with 3:45 to play before halftime. Woods continued to shine as he scored from 21 yards out to swell the Tigers’ lead to 35-13 with 20 seconds in the first half.
Republic churned for 272 yards on the ground in the first half alone.
However, the Wildcats continued to score at a high rate in the second half. Jared Siler ran for a 47-yard TD as Neosho cut the score to 15 points with 11:50 to play in the third quarter.
The Tigers got another score from Krol to extend the lead to 42-20 at the 7:51 mark in the quarter. Neosho got back to within 15 points after Hughes hit Cade Camerer for a 31-yard TD pass with 4:26 to play in the period.
But Krol scored another rushing TD, giving Republic a 49-27 lead late in the third quarter. Siler accounted for the Wildcats’ next score on a 7-yard TD run to trim the deficit to 15 points with 9:38 left in the game.
Woods followed with a 19-yard run as the Tigers’ lead grew to 56-34 with 6:10 to play. Hughes accounted for Neosho’s next score — another TD pass — as the Wildcats cut the hole back to 15 with 2:59 remaining.
Sandridge had Republic’s final touchdown on a 29-yard run, giving the Tigers a 63-41 lead 14 seconds later. Siler scored the Wildcats final tally of the night on a 30-yard run with 1:52 to go in the game.
Neosho plays at Carthage next Friday night.
