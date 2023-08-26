Neosho fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter on Friday night at Willard.
The Wildcats fought back to tie the game on two separate occasions but eventually fell 28-21.
"I was super proud of our kids for the way they battled all game," Neosho head coach Brandon Taute said. "We had a couple things not go our way early on, but we settled in and continued to fight our way back into the game. That kind of effort and mindset will carry us a long way this year."
Neosho scored 14 in the third quarter to tie the game the first time. Then, trailing 21-14, they scored once in the fourth quarter to draw even again.
Willard added one more score to take the lead. Neosho would later march down field but was stopped on fourth down in the red zone by the Tigers, ending the game.
Ahead of Week 2's matchup at home against Nixa, Taute has some things in mind that he wants to see from his group.
"We just need to continue to get comfortable in who we are as a team," he said. "We have a lot of kids that hadn't played in important positions on a Friday before tonight. You could see them work through some of those nerves and settle in and play well down the stretch."
Taute thinks the intensity and physicality his team played with will make them a tough contest this season.
