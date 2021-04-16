WILLARD, Mo. — Willard capitalized on five Neosho errors to earn a 8-4 victory on Thursday afternoon.
The Tigers (11-6, 1-1 COC) added four runs in the fifth and sixth innings to pull away.
Grant Merryman, Cooper Hampton, Klayton Kiser, Blake Hultgren and Kyle Beeman each drove in runs with singles for Willard.
Evan Gaunt, the winning pitcher, tossed five innings of two-run ball. He struck out two batters, allowing five hits and two walks. Jared Miles threw the final two innings.
For Neosho (2-14, 0-2 COC), River Brill went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored.
Brill allowed four earned runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings. Carter Fenske took the loss after giving up four unearned runs in 1 2/3 innings.
Neosho hosts Carl Junction at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.