The Central Ozark Conference football campaign can oftentimes be unforgiving.
First-year Neosho football head coach Brandon Taute can vouch.
“The COC is a deep conference with good teams, and each week is going to be a battle,” Taute said. “You can’t let your guard down on any given week.”
Coming off losses to Republic and Webb City in the first two weeks of the season, Neosho (0-2) is now tasked with playing host to a Carthage team that hasn’t lost a regular season game in nearly two years. The Wildcats (0-2) kick off against the Tigers (2-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Bob Anderson Stadium in Neosho.
“We haven’t played a bad team yet, and it will be the same thing this week,” Taute said. “But we’re excited about the opportunity. … (Carthage is) an established program. They’ve been running the same system for a while now, and they’re going to line up and play mistake-free football. They’re big and they’re physical.”
The Tigers (2-0) have claimed 14 consecutive regular season wins since October of 2019. To open the current season, they picked up a 49-14 win at Ozark in Week 1 and then a 28-0 win over Carl Junction last week in Carthage.
Carthage found itself in a defensive standoff through the first 2 1/2 quarters of its lightning-riddled game against the Bulldogs. Then it became the Luke Gall show as the junior running back scored four unanswered touchdowns to give the Tigers the separation they needed down the stretch.
“If felt like we were struggling a little bit offensively in the first half, but Luke ended up with 288 yards and four touchdowns (on 22 carries),” Carthage head coach Jon Guidie said. “If that’s struggling, then I guess we’ll take it. But ultimately he stayed with it and our offensive line figured some things out in the second half.”
Defensively, Carthage forced five punts and four turnovers on downs while holding CJ to a negative net in rushing yards.
As for Neosho, Taute said the team made considerable progress in its 49-20 setback to the Cardinals last Friday.
The Wildcats tallied 331 yards of total offense. Running back Jared Siler accounted for 128 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries while quarterback Evan Haskins completed 21 of 31 passes for 184 yards and one touchdown.
“I felt like we just settled in and finally started playing our game,” Taute said. “Some of the nerves wore off, and our offensive line got tremendously better from Week 1 to Week 2. So they just started having fun and relaxing, and they realized that they could play anybody. It was definitely a step in the right direction for us.”
“They improved tremendously from Week 1 to Week 2,” Guidie said of Neosho. “Versus Republic, they kind of got in their own way too often. Then against Webb City, I thought they did some really nice things on both sides of the football. … They’re going to continue to develop every week. So we have to prepare as we usually do and expect a battle at their place on Friday.”
