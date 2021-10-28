The Week 8 celebration at Bob Anderson Stadium after the Neosho football team picked up its first win of the season is a memory that first-year Wildcats head coach Brandon Taute said he won’t soon forget.
“Our kids were ecstatic, and I was ecstatic for them,” Taute said of the victory, which marked the first of his coaching career at NHS. “It was a great moment as a program. We made strides and got a win in a tight game. That’s stuff that even good programs struggle with at times. So it was huge and we’re excited to build off of it.”
A 21-14 triumph over the Tigers — one that saw Jared Siler rush for three touchdowns, including the game-winner in the final minutes of the fourth quarter — snapped an 18-game losing streak for Neosho that dated back to November of 2019.
Flash forward two weeks later and the Wildcats are looking to end another dry spell.
Neosho (1-8), seeking its first playoffs victory since 2018, is set up for a rematch with Willard (0-9) in the first round of the Class 5 District 6 playoffs on Friday night in Neosho. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Bob Anderson Stadium.
“This one has the potential to be even more special,” Taute said. “That’s kind of what we’ve been talking to the kids about. They have an unbelievable opportunity in front of them to not only play and host a district game, but to have a chance to win one here in front of their home crowd, their family and their friends. There are a lot of programs that don’t have that opportunity this week, and there are even kids that never get that opportunity in high school.”
The winner between fourth-seeded Neosho and fifth-seeded Willard will advance to district semifinals to take on top-seeded Carthage on Nov. 5 at Carthage High School.
“It’s tough to beat anybody twice, but we know how they’re going to play us now and we know how they’re going to attack us,” Taute said. “I’m sure they’ll have some wrinkles just like we will, but we have a good idea of what they’re going to do offensively and defensively.”
Both Neosho and Willard are coming off of lopsided losses in last week’s regular-season finale, with the Wildcats suffering 63-0 setback at Joplin while Willard suffered a 55-0 setback at home to Webb City.
Neosho is averaging 15.1 points and 308.1 yards of total offense per game.
Sophomore Quentin Hughes has started the last five games at quarterback for Neosho, completing 56% of his passes for 973 yards and three touchdowns while throwing eight interceptions. Isiah Green and Siler, both juniors, lead the team with 559 and 365 receiving yards, respectfully.
Siler is also the team’s leading rusher with 1,039 yards and 11 touchdowns on 194 carries. He’s averaging 5.4 yards per carry.
Defensively, Neosho is paced by seniors Pete Houk and Noah Reed, who have 84 and 83 tackles, respectively. Senior Andrew Rupert has a team-high 11 tackles for loss.
“We’ve got a great group of kids who have worked really hard and bought into the culture that we’re trying to build.,” Taute said. “We said our goal at the beginning of the season was just getting better every single day. Some days have been better than others, but I think we’ve taken huge strides as a program in continuing to get better and trying to put ourselves in a position to make a run in districts.”
