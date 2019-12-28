NEOSHO, Mo. — In the days leading up to the annual Neosho Holiday Classic, Neosho girls basketball coach Matt Hixson simply hoped to see his team make positive strides.
And after the Wildcats concluded the three-day event, Hixson was confident his team accomplished that goal.
Ending the tourney on a positive note, Neosho rode a big first quarter to a convincing 56-37 win over Lamar in the third-place game of the Neosho Holiday Classic’s girls division on Saturday afternoon inside the Neosho High School Gymnasium.
“It’s an awesome way to end the tournament, especially right before we begin conference play,” Hixson said. “This is a good tournament with really good teams. To be in a position to fight for third place, I feel like we really earned it. It’s great to do it in front of a great crowd against a quality opponent.”
The Wildcats picked up two wins in three days.
“It’s always good to get two out of three in a tournament,” Hixson said. “It’s also nice to bring home some hardware in front of the home crowd. I think this week will be a good boost for our girls.”
In Saturday's finale, the Wildcats put together a game-changing 18-0 run in the first half to take control early.
Hixson noted he was pleased his team was able to run its offense well against Lamar’s man-to-man defense in order to get buckets in the lane.
“The main thing I was so proud of was how we executed offensively,” Hixson said, noting his team didn't settle for quick 3-pointers. “We had a shoot-around this morning and we talked about how we only attempted 14 2-pointers yesterday. We talked about swinging the ball and executing. That’s what opened up drives for us. And if you’re able to drive, you can get to the free throw line. It helps you out in so many ways.”
Senior guard Maile Gindling and junior guard Olivia Hixson scored 12 points apiece to lead the Wildcats (5-6). Hixson, the runner-up in the 3-point contest, also grabbed eight rebounds. Olivia Hixson was listed on the all-tournament team after compiling 40 points, 18 rebounds and 10 steals in the three games.
Freshman guard Baylie Bowers scored a career-high 11 points, while junior guard/forward Brylee King contributed seven boards for the Wildcats, who made 17-of-40 field goal attempts.
Senior Halle Miller scored 11 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead Lamar (4-7), while junior Kara Morey added nine points on three treys.
The Tigers suffered from cold shooting throughout the clash, finishing 14-of-58 (24 percent), with a 3-for-22 first half. Lamar had more turnovers (10) than points (eight) at halftime.
The Wildcats finished the first quarter on a 15-0 run for a comfortable 17-2 advantage. The surge was capped by a trey and two free throws from Olivia Hixson and hoops in the paint from Reagan McInturff and Mary Dunbar.
After scoring 18 straight points, the hosts held a 20-2 lead. A Bowers layup made it 28-8 with three minutes remaining in the opening half.
The Wildcats led 31-8 at the break and 45-23 after the third quarter en route to victory.
Neosho travels to Shiloh Christian on Jan. 3.
