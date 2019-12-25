When girls division play of the Neosho Holiday Classic tips off this morning, the tourney hosts will look to turn the corner and build some momentum heading into 2020.
Neosho meets St. Joseph Lafayette at 11:30 a.m. today at Neosho Junior High School.
After his squad suffered a number of close losses early in the season, Wildcats coach Matt Hixson hopes his team can make positive strides this weekend.
“We’re going to see some good competition, and the teams we’ll see are similar to the ones we’ll see in our conference,” Hixson said. “If we can have some success and put some good quarters together, we can build some momentum, and it will give us confidence going forward.”
Neosho enters today's tourney opener with a record of 3-5, but the Wildcats have only been outscored by eight points on the season (358-350). Among the team’s close losses were a two-point setback to Seneca and a one-point loss to Monett.
“Some of our losses have been very tough to swallow,” Hixson said. “We’ve been inconsistent at times. We’re hoping we’ll turn that around sooner than later and put together a complete game this week. If we can do that, we’ll have success going forward.”
Neosho’s starting lineup features senior Maile Gindling, juniors Brylee King and Olivia Hixson and freshmen Baylie Bowers and Reagan McInturff.
King is averaging 10 points and five rebounds a game.
“Brylee averaged 3.6 points per game last year and right now she’s leading us in scoring,” Hixson said. “She’s very efficient from the 3-point line (15-of-34). With our senior point guard Mary Dunbar out, Brylee has also done a really good of handling the ball for us. She’s been a rock for us.”
After earning all-district honors a season ago, Olivia Hixson averages eight points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals per night.
“We lost Madi Flynn to graduation, and I think Olivia thought she had to take on all the scoring herself,” Coach Hixson said. “She struggled at the beginning of the year, but in the last few games, she’s slowed down and is letting the game come to her. And she’s had a really good defensive year. She’s taken four charges and has 20 steals and about 90 deflections.”
Olivia Hixson will look to defend her crown in the event’s 3-point contest on Friday night.
Gindling averages 8.5 points and seven rebounds a game, while McInturff scores six per night. Hixson noted Bowers (4 points per game) has been a pleasant surprise.
“Baylie has made an immediate impact,” Hixson said. “She didn’t start playing basketball until seventh grade. She was a B-team kid as an eighth grader. She worked hard in the offseason. She was in the gym any chance she got.”
Hixson noted there’s a lot to like about his squad.
“Our kids have bought into the process and they’re very supportive of each other,” Hixson said. “We do a lot of team activities outside of the court, and the girls get along really well. That’s probably my favorite part about this group.”
Hixson noted the annual tournament is something his program always looks forward to.
“It’s a big event and it’s good to see other programs,” he said. “It’s exciting for the kids to play in front of big crowds at home. It’s also nice knowing that there are college coaches coming to the event to look at the kids.”
As far as the rest of today’s girls slate, Whitehaven (Tennessee) takes on Kansas City Center at 1 p.m., while Lamar meets Memphis Mitchell (Tennessee) at 4 and North Kansas City squares off against Southwind (Tennessee) at 5:30.
Lamar’s girls are led by Halle Miller and Sierra White. Last year’s champion, St. Joseph Central, did not return to the event. North Kansas City is the defending state champion in Missouri’s Class 5.
“North KC could be the best team in the state right now, and the teams coming in from Tennessee seem to be pretty stout,” Hixson said.
Friday’s semifinals are slated for 5 and 6:30 p.m. at the junior high. Saturday’s championship game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Neosho High School.
