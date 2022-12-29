Ithass been eight years since the Neosho girls basketball team won its Holiday Classic tournament. The Wildcats will get a chance to do it again on Friday.
Neosho limited Memphis Whitehaven to single digits in each of the first two quarters en route to a 58-44 win on Thursday afternoon and will take on defending champion Fort Smith Northside at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the high school.
The Wildcats (7-4) outscored Whitehaven by 20 in the paint and held a 40-30 rebounding advantage.
Karlee Ellick powered Neosho with 24 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, Reagan McInturff scored 13 points and had eight rebounds and Beclynn Garrett added 12 points and seven rebounds.
Northside was a 58-32 winner against St. Joseph Lafayette.
