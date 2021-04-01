NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho girls soccer continues to roll this season, cruising past Pittsburg 5-0 on Thursday afternoon at Bob Anderson Stadium.
Neosho (3-0) drew first blood when Avery Renfro found the back of the net at the 21:42 mark. The goal was assisted by Erika Orelas, who gave the Wildcats a 3-0 advantage with goals at the 30:57 and 32:47 mark later in the half.
Renfro accomplished the hat trick with a pair of goals in the second half — one in the 36th minute and her final in the 43rd minute.
Neosho controlled possession of the ball for the majority of the game, and outshot the Purple Dragons 11-2. Of those 11 shots, seven were on goal for the Wildcats.
Neosho hosts McDonald County at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
