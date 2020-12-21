DIAMOND, Mo. — The hot start continues.
The Neosho boys basketball team controlled the game from the tip and handled Diamond for a 66-38 win Monday night at Diamond High School, improving to 5-1 heading into next week’s Neosho Holiday Classic.
Neosho has jumped out to a 5-1 start in its past two seasons under head coach Zane Culp.
“It’s always good to get wins,” Culp said. “We’ve just been coming out and competing and taking it one day at a time, especially in this atmosphere. So any game we get to play is great and especially when you win them. We want to have as many wins as you can heading into the holiday tournament. That’s always a fun time. So we’ll have some confidence and be ready to roll.”
Neosho jumped out to a 19-6 lead in the first quarter and went on to hold a 31-19 advantage at halftime and a 44-26 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
Senior Dalton Brodie scored Neosho’s first eight points of the third quarter. After he sank a pair of free throws to cap his solo run, NHS held a 39-23 advantage at the midway point of the period.
Defense was Neosho’s calling card throughout the night as it limited Diamond to no more than 12 points in each quarter. Neosho’s most stifling defensive sequence came in the third when it allowed just seven points.
“We just feel like we play great defense, and that turns into opportunities offensively,” Culp said. “I thought we played a much better offensive second half. Still had transition tempo, but we took better shots and didn’t turn the ball over.”
Neosho continued to dial up the pressure on both ends of the floor in the fourth quarter as it went on a 14-6 surge that was capped by a Carter Fenske triple, which gave the visitors a 58-32 lead with 3:33 remaining.
Fenske, a sophomore, finished with four triples and a team-high 14 points.
“I would like to say I’m surprised, but I’m really not,” Culp said of Fenske’s performance. “He’s been shooting like that since he was a seventh grader or even before. ... He’s got it figured out. I think he’s made nine 3s the last three games at a really high percentage. It’s good to see, and he’s going to be a weapon down the stretch.”
Neosho led by as many as 30 points in the final period before settling for the 28-point triumph. Dalton Brodie and Chase Flynn also scored in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively.
“We had 11 guys score, and that’s always good,” Culp said. “Michael Day had his first points of (the season). And Jared Siler, Kael Smith and Ryno Lee had their first points of their season Friday. Its just exciting to see other guys getting opportunities and getting that experience.”
Luke Lawson paced Diamond with a game-high 17 points, while Hunter Schallenburger added 10 points and Ty McDermott five points.
HOLIDAY CLASSIC
Neosho kicks off its annual holiday event on Monday against Lamar at 8 p.m.
Because of COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, the tournament will feature a different format, with a three-day round robin. Just six in-state boys teams make up the tournament field in Neosho, Lamar, Hillcrest, McDonald County, East Newton and Monett.
“You know, it’s kind of a bummer. Teams from out of state have had to say they couldn’t come,” Culp said. “But the most important thing is we’re getting to play. Two of our games worked out where we’re playing someone we haven’t played before — Lamar and Hillcrest.”
Neosho takes on Hillcrest at 8 p.m. on Dec. 29 before wrapping up the tournament the following day at 5 p.m. against Monett.
“It should still be exciting,” Culp said. “I’m sure the crowds will still be big with local teams coming.”
