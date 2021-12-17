SENECA, Mo. — K'dyn Waters achieved a prestigious milestone as Neosho (4-2) notched a lopsided 66-36 victory over Seneca on Friday night at SHS.
A senior, Waters reached 1,000 points scoring for his prep career after pouring in a game-high 25 points to pace the Wildcats.
In total, he tallied 11 field goals, including two triples and one free throw.
"That’s an amazing accomplishment from a great young man," Neosho coach Cody Culp said. "We’ve only known him for this year, but he feels like he’s been here all along. He’s a lot of fun to be around."
Neosho was in command from the opening tip, leading 14-8 after the first quarter. The Wildcats extended that lead to 26-15 at the break and 47-29 after three quarters of play.
Isaiah Green contributed 10 points for Neosho, while Jared Siler added eight. Carter Fenske chipped in seven points.
"We are glad to be back on track after dropping a couple games," Culp said. "Things have clicked well on both ends and allowed us to get some easy buckets. It was a fun night all around for us."
Seneca (1-2) was paced by Cooper Long with 11 points.
Neosho hosts Cameron at 6 p.m. Wednesday while Seneca entertains Miami (Okla.) on Jan. 6.
