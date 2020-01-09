NEOSHO, Mo. — The Neosho wrestling team registered eight wins with five falls to hand Monett its first dual loss of the season 46-22 on Thursday night at Neosho High School.
Earning falls for the Wildcats were Raymond Hembree (106), Keaton Sanders (182), Jeremiah Larson (195), Drayke Perry (220) and Zane Persinger (285). Hayden Crane (120) won by major decision while Kolton Sanders (132) and Cayden Auch both won by decision.
Neosho also defeated Marshfield 56-19 on Thursday night.
The Wildcats travel to Republic for a dual on Jan. 14.
BASKETBALL
Carl Junction girls 71, Glendale 38
GLENDALE, Mo. — Katie Scott poured in 33 points to aid Carl Junction in a 33-point victory over Glendale on Thursday at Glendale High School.
The senior led the game in scoring while teammates Jessa Hylton and Destiny Buerge added eight and six points, respectively.
Carl Junction jumped out to a 19-8 lead by the end of the first quarter and led 41-17 at halftime.
The Bulldogs (9-0) play host to Girard on Monday.
Jasper girls 67,McAuley Catholic 44
JASPER, Mo. — The Jasper starters scored a combined 64 points in a 67-44 triumph over McAuley Catholic on Thursday at Jasper High School.
Jasper (8-4) used an 18-5 run in the second quarter to built a 17-point halftime lead and then outscored McAuley (7-4) 35-29 in the second half.
Addy Primm led the Jasper scoring with 18 points while Alexis Durman added 17, Kristy Holliday 15 and Baylee Jeffries 13.
Kennedy DeRuy paced the McAuley scoring with 18.
WEBB CITY GIRLSDROP HOME GAME
WEBB CITY, Mo.— A big third quarter ignited Rogersville to a 53-44 nonconference girls basketball win over Webb City inside the Cardinal Dome.
The visitors led by a single point at the half, but the Wildcats outscored the Cardinals 15-6 in the third period to pull away for good.
Jaydee Duda led Webb City with 16 points, while Sierra Kimbrough added 12.
Gracie Kibby scored 20 and Sophia Nixon added 15 for Rogersville.
Webb City travels to Joplin on Tuesday night.
Carthage girls top Joplin
CARTHAGE, Mo.— Carthage defeated Joplin 59-35 in Central Ozark Conference girls basketball action.
The Tigers led 37-14 at halftime en route to victory.
Carthage (7-5) hosts undefeated Carl Junction (9-0) on Tuesday night at 6, while Joplin hosts Webb City on Tuesday.
CARTHAGE BOYS FALL
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.— Carthage’s boys suffered a 62-49 nonconference loss at Parkview.
Parkview held a 47-32 advantage after the third period. The fourth quarter was nearly even, but the deficit was too much for the Tigers.
Carthage was plagued by two poor quarters, as the visitors managed just six points in the first quarter and five in the third.
For Carthage, Alex Martini scored 15, Joel Pugh had 13 and Marcus Huntley added 10.
Carthage hosts Carl Junction on Tuesday night.
WARRIORS FALL
MILLER, Mo.—McAuley Catholic suffered a 72-46 setback to Fair Play at the Miller Tournament.
Fair Play led 21-14 at the end of the first period and never relinquished the lead.
Daniel Wagner scored 17 and Thomas Black added 14 for the Warriors (2-9).
Codey Shuler scored 26 for Fair Play.
McAuley will take on the Webb City JV at 4:30 today at the event.
Prep roundup
