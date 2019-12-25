The 65th annual Neosho Holiday Classic will feature teams from five states, including six squads from Southwest Missouri.
Sponsored by Branco Enterprises, the highly anticipated and always entertaining boys basketball tournament begins today at both Neosho High School and Neosho Junior High.
Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Ohio are represented in the 16-team boys field, which is once again broken up into two brackets — Gold and Black.
“It should be fun as always,” Neosho coach Zane Culp said. “We’ve got some local teams together (in the Black Bracket) and I think we’ll have fun, competitive games from the first minute of tip-off. I think this year’s tournament will be really fun for the fans.”
Black Bracket
The Black Bracket features five local squads.
In today’s action at NHS, Bentonville (Arkansas) meets Monett at 11:30 a.m., while East Newton takes on Sapulpa (Oklahoma) at 1 p.m. and Neosho squares off against Lamar at 2:30. Also at 2:30, McDonald County plays Huntsville (Arkansas) at Neosho Junior High.
The Black Bracket’s semifinals are at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. on Friday, with the title game slated for 5 p.m. Saturday.
Bentonville (6-3) is the bracket’s defending champion.
Culp’s Neosho Wildcats are off to a 5-3 start.
“For the most part, our defense has been really good,” Culp said. “Landon Austin has been carrying the scoring load. Teams have been focusing on him, so we have to get better when that happens. We’ve been good in transition or going to the hole, but we have to get better at shooting the ball from the outside.”
A junior guard, Austin is averaging 16 points, five assists, four rebounds and two steals a game.
Other key performers for the Wildcats are Mason Gammons, Grant Baslee, Chase Flynn and Sam Cook.
A senior, Gammons is averaging 11 points and five rebounds a game, while classmate Baslee is scoring 10 per night. A junior, Flynn averages seven points and six boards a game. Cook leads the team with eight rebounds a game and also contributes four points per game.
“Our bracket has a lot of good teams, so we’ll have to be ready to play well,” Culp said.
Gold Bracket
In today’s opening-round action of the Gold Bracket at NHS, West Memphis (Arkansas) takes on St. Joseph Lafayette at 10 a.m., Morrilton (Arkansas) meets Craigmont (Tennessee) at 4 p.m., Bentonville West squares off against Villa Angela St. Joseph from Ohio at 5:30 and Joplin plays Memphis Mitchell (Tennessee) at 7.
Friday’s semifinals are slated for 5 and 6:30 p.m. The Gold Bracket’s title game is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
West Memphis won the Gold Bracket last year, and standout Chris Moore returns after earning Most Valuable Players honors in 2018.
A 6-7 forward, Moore has signed to play for Auburn. He picked the Tigers over Memphis and Arkansas.
Jeff Hafer’s Joplin Eagles are 4-2. This is the second straight season the Eagles are competing at the Holiday Classic.
“Our guys know what to expect now,” Hafer said. “It doesn’t matter where you land in the bracket, you know you’re going to face a good team.”
Led by seniors Dakarai Allen, Zach Westmoreland, Isaiah Davis, Tommy Hafer and Blake Tash and sophomore Always Wright, Joplin is coming off its best win of the season, a 59-54 triumph over Rogers Heritage.
Notes: The 3-point and dunk contests will take place at 8 p.m. Friday.
Tickets for the three-day event can be purchased online at neoshoholidayclassic.com or at the door. A three-day pass is $25, and a single-day pass is $10.
