NEOSHO, Mo.—Neosho and Lamar both suffered semifinal setbacks during girls division play of the Neosho Holiday Classic on Friday inside the Neosho Junior High Gymnasium.
North Kansas City topped Neosho 66-31, while Whitehaven defeated Lamar 98-26.
The Wildcats and Tigers will meet for third-place at noon today at Neosho High School, while North Kansas City and Whitehaven will square off at 3:30 in the division's championship game.
In Friday’s consolation action, Memphis Mitchell beat Kansas City Center 51-41 and Southwind topped St. Joseph Lafayette 54-29.
Mitchell and Southwind play for fifth place at 3:30 today at the junior high, while Center and Lafayette play for seventh place at 2.
NORTH KC, 66-31
Ja’Mya Powell-Smith propelled North Kansas City into the championship game.
The 5-foot-5 junior guard drilled eight 3-pointers and scored 32 points to guide North Kansas City to a convincing win over the Wildcats.
Powell-Smith was 8-of-14 from behind the 3-point line, 12-of-20 from the floor and had five steals and three assists for the Hornets (7-2).
Senior forward Angel Lee added 14 points and freshman guard Yar Manyiel had eight for North Kansas City who led by as much as 41 in the second half.
Junior guard Olivia Hixson led Neosho (4-6) with 10 points, while junior Brylee King added seven.
Neosho trailed 17-9 at the end of the first quarter before North Kansas City went on a 22-8 run.
WHITEHAVEN, 98-26
SeQuoia Allmond and Andrea Lee combined to score 44 of Whitehaven’s 98 points in a rout over Lamar.
The Tigers (9-2) actually had the bucket that would have been the 100thpoint waived off on a player control foul. Whitehaven led by as much as 78 in the fourth quarter.
Allmond, a junior forward, was 8-of-14 from the floor, 6-of-11 from the behind the 3-point line for her 22 points. She finished with 10 assists, nine rebounds and six steals.
Lee, a senior guard, was 9-of-20 from the floor with four 3-pointers for her 22 points.
Five players finished in double figures for the Tigers with sophomore guard Kennedy Claybrook finishing with 15 points, senior guard Sariah Conley came off the bench to score 11 and sophomore guard Jakeria Hawkins had 10.
Lamar (4-6) was led by junior guard Kara Morey’s nine points on three 3-pointers.
MITCHELL, 51-41
Markesha Hayes led three players in double figures for Mitchell in the consolation semifinals.
Hayes, a 5-foot-8 junior guard, scored a game-high 19 points and had six steals. Tashun Bryson, a 5-foot-10 senior forward, scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and freshman guard Yatria Cooper added 12 points for the Tigers (6-2).
Center (7-6) was led by senior guard Lisa Thomas’ 14 points. Junior forward Zena Ezuego added 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Yellowjackets.
SOUTHWIND, 54-29
A 15-0 run to end the first quarter propelled Southwind from Memphis past Lafayette in the other consolation semifinal.
The Jaguars (7-6) held Lafayette scoreless for the final 3:34 of the quarter while extending its one-point lead to 21-5.
Senior guard Mattison Patton drilled four 3-pointers as part of her game-high 19 points. Junior guard Havannah Smith added 11 points and Micah Williams eight for Southwind.
Freshman guard Steevie Beasley led Lafayette (0-8) with seven points off the bench.
