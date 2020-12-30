NEOSHO, Mo — It has always been said that basketball games can be won at the free throw line.
A team’s shooting from the charity stripe can decide a game, especially late with tension running high and the outcome of the game hanging in balance.
For Landon Austin of Neosho, he was just trusting his abilities.
The 6-foot senior guard buried four straight free throws in the final minute to hold off a late surge by Monett and earn a 68-61 victory for his Wildcats (7-2) on Wednesday night at the Neosho Holiday Classic inside Neosho High School Gymnasium.
“I felt like they were pretty huge in deciding the game,” Austin said, who scored a game-high 26 points for Neosho. “I was just trying to get to the line as much as possible because I have a lot of confidence in my free throw making ability.”
Austin finished 9 of 17 from the floor, 8 of 10 from the free throw line and had nine rebounds and five assists with 14 of his 26 coming in the second half.
Neosho finished the tournament 2-1 and will close the 2020 calendar with a 7-2 overall record.
“I feel like, overall, we performed well when we needed to,” Austin said. “I think we learned a lot and grew as a team. The ceiling is high for this team. We’re still not shooting the ball as well as we can. I’m excited when we hit the peak of our season and see how good we can be.”
Monett found success from deep early, drilling five 3-pointers collectively for a 23-17 lead midway through the first half. After Dalton Brodie cut the deficit to 30-29 with a three-point play, Isaiah Green handed Neosho its first lead at the 1:11 mark with a layup in transition.
Landon Austin then split two defenders in the paint and finished with his right hand with 4.4 ticks left on the clock to give Neosho a 33-30 halftime lead.
The Wildcats finished the third quarter on a 12-3 burst for a 54-45 lead.The Cubs followed with a 14-7 run to make it a 61-59 game with 1:20 left in regulation, but five of the Wildcats’ last seven points came off free throws to seal the game.
“They were big,” Neosho coach Zane Culp said. “If we could have hit some earlier in the game, those wouldn’t have mattered as much. But making them down the stretch was good. We would have been in better shape if we made more a few minutes earlier, but overall, I liked the way we got out in transition and got some steals. I thought we sped up the other team, got them out of rhythm.
“With Landon, Dalton, Isaiah and Chase (Flynn), we are a really good team in transition. Our goal was to get out in transition. That’s where we feel we score the most, and that’s how we did it tonight.”
Brodie added 19 points and 10 rebounds and Green finished with 15 for the Wildcats.
“Dalton and Isaiah really exploded in this tournament,” Culp said. “We have always known Dalton could score more. In years past, he didn’t need to as much. This year, he has extended that role. It’s taken Isaiah a few games to get comfortable and he’s become quite a player.”
Monett (3-6) was led by Tyler Waterman, a 6-foot-1 junior guard, with 18 points.
“We played hard,” Cubs coach Jeremy Land said. “We rebounded better today. We shot it pretty well from 3, but when you turn it over 18 times and let teams score 20 plus points off those turnovers, it’s going to be tough to win.”
East Newton 65, Hillcrest 55
East Newton’s defense set the tone early and allowed it to finish with a championship in hand.
The Patriots (10-1) earned the 2020 Holiday Classic championship with a double-digit win over Hillcrest. East Newton, which ranked as the No. 10 team in Class 4 in the latest state rankings, won all three games of the tournament by 10 or more points.
But it was the defense that got it done against the Hornets.
East Newton’s defense held Hillcrest to 1 of 14 shooting in the first quarter. The Hornets did not score for the first time until 4:18 into the game and did not reach double-digits until 5:37 of the second quarter on a Crishawn Haggard running jumper.
After the Patriots held him at bay through the first 24 minutes of the game, Haggard broke through in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 points on 5 of 10 shooting. But even though Haggard finished with a game-high 23, it was too late for the Hornets as East Newton pulled away.
Connor Killion, a versatile 6-foot-5 senior guard, scored 14 points for the Patriots to surpass 1,000 points for his career with a shot in the post and foul with 3:03 left in the third quarter. He added 12 rebounds to go along with four assists.
Senior guard Lucas Kimbrough led East Newton with 20 points, including 13 in the second half. Junior guard Gabe Bergen added 14 points and six rebounds.
Lamar 56, McDonald County 49
Lamar built a double-digit lead in the first half and held on for a seven-point triumph.
Junior forward Gunnar Dillon led Lamar with 14 points on 7 of 13 shooting from the floor. Sophomore guard Joel Beshore connected on a trio of 3s for part of his 13 points while junior guard Mason Gastel scored 11 points and grabbed 14 rebounds for the Tigers.
Teddy Reedybacon, a 6-foot-10 center, led the Mustangs (1-8) with 14 points.
MONETT BOYS (61)—Daniel Navarro 11, Tyler Waterman 18, Cameron Erwin 8, Blaine Salsman 9, Cameron George 10, Ben Hoyt 3, Aleks Salas 2.
NEOSHO BOYS (68)—Chase Flynn 4, Brock Franklin 4, Landon Austin 26, Isaiah Green 15, Dalton Brodie 19.
Monett 12 18 15 16—61
Neosho 15 18 21 14—68
3-point goals—Navarro 3, Waterman 2, Erwin 2, Salsman, George 2, Brodie.
Record—Neosho 7-2, Monett 3-6.
Next—Neosho plays at East Newton at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
MCDONALD COUNTY BOYS (49)—Cross Dowd 9, Sterling Woods 2, Teddy Reedybacon 14, Eli McClain 4, Pierce Harmon 11, Israel Marcos 3, Jackson Clarkson 2, Garrett Gricks 4.
LAMAR BOYS (56)—Joel Beshore 13, Riley Heckadon 7, Mason Gastel 11, Conner Shoff 9, Gunnar Dillon 14, Trace Willhite 2.
McDonald County 9 11 11 18—49
Lamar 16 15 11 14—56
3-point goals—Dowd 3, Harmon 3, Marcos, Beshore 3, Heckadon, Gastel, Shoff.
Records—Lamar 5-4, McDonald County 1-8
Next– Lamar travels to Liberal to play at 7:30 p.m. Monday. McDonald County hosts Carl Junction at 7:30 on the same date.
HILLCREST BOYS (55)—Cooper Huett 3, Crishawn Haggard 23, Devin Oliver 6, Deevon Braxton 9, Cole Griesemer 9, A.J. Collins 5.
EAST NEWTON BOYS (65)—Connor Killion 14, Kelton Sorrell 4, Gabe Bergen 14, Lucas Kimbrough 20, Kyson Lahman 8, Tanner Youngblood 5.
Hillcrest 5 13 16 21—55
East Newton 13 14 19 19—65
3-point goals— Huett, Haggard 2, Oliver 2, Collins, Killion, Kimbrough 2, Youngblood.
Records— East Newton 10-1, Hillcrest 6-4.
Next— East Newton hosts Neosho at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.